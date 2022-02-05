The Woman in the House Across from the Girl in the Window

Despite being part of well-known plays and movies, Kristen Bell’s name will always be associated with television and the character she originally played for three seasons in the mid-2000s: Veronica Mars, the young woman who divided her daily life as a teenager with her facet as a private investigator. A space that achieved great popularity, leading to the making of a film and a revival, as the fourth cycle of the program, for the Hulu platform in 2019.

And it is precisely her facet as an investigator that revives in Bell’s latest project for streaming: “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window”, the Netflix original production created by actors and screenwriters Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf, who have made a name for themselves in spaces like “Nobody” and “Mike Tyson Mysteries,” the Adult Swim animated adventure where the famous boxer solves mysteries in the style of Scooby Doo and company.

A new miniseries, since it has a certain number of episodes -in her case eight-, of which the American actress is also an executive producer, within a list that also includes her famous colleague Will Ferrell (“El Festival de la Canción of Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga”), and where she plays Anna Whitaker. A role clearly inspired by those played by Amy Adams in “The Woman in the Window” and Emily Blunt in “The Girl on the Train”.

Anna’s routine that changes with the arrival of new neighbors

The psychological thrillers that are parodied in the story of this woman who, after great losses, has taken refuge within the walls of her large house in a comfortable and quiet residential neighborhood. She where she spends her days sitting in an armchair in front of the window that overlooks the street and the neighboring houses, almost always in a dressing gown and accompanied by a book and a large glass of red wine. The way she fights the sadness of losing her daughter Elizabeth (Appy Pratt) in a confusing accident.

Tragedy that also caused her to move away and separate from her husband Douglas (Michael Ealy), in addition to abandoning her work as an artist, in which she made a name for herself with her beautiful, although somewhat repetitive flower paintings. So now she spends her days accompanied by reading, alcohol, tranquilizers prescribed by her psychiatrist and sporadic conversations with Buell (Cameron Britton), who makes different arrangements in her house, and her best friend Sloane (Mary Holland)

A routine that is disrupted when someone moves into the property across the street: handsome Neil (Tom Riley), a widower with a British accent, and his lively daughter Emma (Samsara Leela Yett), who is Elizabeth’s age now. Whom Anna wants to welcome, so she makes a casserole of her chicken stew and crosses the street to deliver it to them. But a sudden downpour cuts short her visit, as she suffers from ombrophobia or fear of rain.

The possible murder that shakes the protagonist and her neighbors

However, it is Neil who picks her up from the ground after her fainting and takes her home, giving the initial foot to a friendly relationship that for the protagonist could mean the end of her loneliness, especially because she gets along with little Emma. very well. But her whole fantasy world comes crashing down when she makes the appearance of Lisa (Shelley Hennig), Neil’s somewhat obnoxious girlfriend who works as an airline flight attendant, so she’s not always home.

This leads Anna to resume her routine of alcohol, some reading and snooping, until one night she witnesses the unthinkable: through her window she sees how someone cuts Lisa’s throat and kills her. Desperate and somewhat confused by the mixture of wine and tranquilizers, the heroine of the story calls the police and faints, waking up later when the agents arrive at her home to tell her that no crime has occurred and that everything is the result of her imagination. . But she is convinced by what she saw and decides to do her own digging.

What begins a succession of ridiculous situations where the protagonist’s lucidity is always in doubt, which are added to other absurd facts, such as that the cause of her daughter’s death was that her father, a psychiatrist expert in murderers serials, he’ll take her to work and leave her alone with a cannibal (?!) Which makes “The Woman Across the House from the Girl in the Window” a risky staging, not suitable for mass audiences, but that makes those who take the rhythm of its unique mix of suspense and black humor have a good time.

Original title: The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Director: Michael Lehman

Country: U.S

Year: 2022

Gender: Black Comedy, Suspense

Duration: 22-29 minutes

Protagonists: Kristen Bell, Michael Ealy, Tom Riley, Mary Holland, Cameron Britton, Samsara Yett

Script: Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf, Rachel Ramras

Music: Nami Melumad

Production: Danielle Weinstock

Web: See here

Release date: January 28, 2022

Platform: Netflix