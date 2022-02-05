The US government wants Gary Bowser to spend 5 years behind bars

Many of you will know the case of Gary Bowser, a member of the group that illegitimately sold products to modify Nintendo consoles and was recently brought to justice. Now we bring you more information, since it seems that the United States government wants to submit it to a five year sentence for the crimes committed.

Mr. Gary Bowser’s lawyers argue that said sentence would be too high, since he is the only one identified among the members of the group to which he belonged, and the full weight of the law is falling on him despite being the person who had the least significant participation in the activities they carried out:

This is a serious crime in which Nintendo suffered a considerable monetary loss. A 19-month sentence for the least guilty of the three defendants, in the circumstances in which Mr. Bowser has served that sentence, is significant.

But nevertheless, the government maintains that five years is a just sentence due to actions committed by Bowser:

This case is unlike any other criminal case known to the government. Mr. Bowser deserves a higher sentence given the size and breadth of the Team Xecuter conspiracy, which spanned years and included multiple types of circumvention devices.

What do you think of this situation? Do you agree with the five-year sentence that is being imposed on him? Or do you think it is excessive? Be that as it may, leave your opinion in the comments!

Via.