The tremendous sexual misunderstanding between Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland

It is one of the most anticipated films for lovers of the adventure genre and threatens to be a real success at the box office. Uncharted, based on the famous video game, opens on February 11 in the midst of great expectation because, in addition to coming from the gaming world, it has two of the most successful actors of the moment: Mark Wahlberg (50) and Tom Holland (25).

The complicity between the two is evident if we look at some of the anecdotes that have happened to them during the months of filming. And Wahlberg continues to mock Holland for something that happened precisely the day they met.

“Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a present after visiting his home in Los Angeles before taking me back to my hotel. Was a massage device, but was confused as to what its function was. I’ve never seen one before, and I thought it was the kind that gives pleasure to oneself”, He recently assured in a joint interview with Access Hollywood.

“I thought he was taking me back to the hotel for reasons other than being a gentleman. I didn’t know you, it’s Hollywood. Who knows what could happen?”, he snapped at his co-star with a certain sarcasm. Wahlberg for his part explained that his intentions were to give him the recovery tool after a talk about physical exercise. Wahlberg joked about the awkward trip together: “I can’t believe all the time you thought that”, he reproached Holland.

And the American actor continues to dig into the wound since in one of his last posts on Instagram he demonstrated the use of the device, called Power Plate Pulse, with a poison dart towards Holland. “Mr. Holland, do you see this? For muscle recovery, nothing more”, Wahlberg settled on the matter.