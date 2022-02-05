The thousand and one faces of Christian Bale

Christian Bale has a thousand different faces. A face and a body that changes in each role he plays. That is the hallmark of him as an actor: appearing in each film as a different man. We have seen him with a tense and muscular body playing Batman; almost skeletal in The Machinist or sporting a rounded tummy in The great American scam or in The vice of power. It is as if his characters were born from within his body and projected outwards in a perfect and harmonic metamorphosis. Then he is himself again.

On January 30, Christian Bale turns 48. TCM wants to congratulate this fantastic actor by dedicating the entire day’s programming to him. That day the trilogy of The dark knight directed by Christopher Nolan, accompanied by two of the actor’s first films: The Sun’s empireby Steven Spielberg and little womenthe 1994 version directed by Gillian Armstrong, with Susan Sarandon, Winona Ryder and Kirsten Dunst in the cast.

Christian Charles Philip Bale was born in Wales, in the city of Haverfordwest in 1974. As a child he received ballet classes and at the age of eight he began to appear in various television commercials. At the age of ten he was already acting alongside Rowan Atkinson in the play The Nerd at West End londoner After the divorce of his parents, he moved to live with his father in Los Angeles. There, in a casting, Steven Spielberg discovered him and gave him the role of Jim, that boy lost in Shanghai after the Japanese invasion in The Sun’s empire. And since then, as viewers, we have witnessed his personal growth, both physically and professionally. We saw him become a teenager in swing rebels, in young in love in little women, and already fully as an adult from American Psycho, a role of a sophisticated psychopath that was the starting point of his maturity as an actor.

But in addition to sculpting the physique of his characters, Christian Bale delves, like few current performers, into their psychology, their way of thinking and behaving. Hence, we barely see two of his compositions that are the same on the screens. He is an intense, methodical and perfectionist actor, and it is not always easy to shoot with him. He loves his profession which he defines as a mixture of exorcism and adventure. He also likes motorcycles and speed. No wonder he starred delighted Le Mans ’66.

In his personal life he is much calmer and calmer. He met his wife, Sandra Blazic, when she was Winona Ryder’s personal assistant in little women. They have been a couple ever since. They married in 2000 and have two children. Christian Bale has been in the movie business for 35 years and it hasn’t gone bad for him. He has won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for The fighter, two Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. A race that, fortunately, is in all its splendor and that TCM viewers can enjoy every Sunday in January, especially on the 30th, the date on which we will raise a symbolic glass to toast his 48th birthday.