The Strokes announce concert at CDMX

Since the return of massive events after the pandemic, The Strokes surprise thousands of Mexicans by announcing their return to Mexico City, this time to perform for the first time at Foro Sol.

Through a statement from Ocesa it was reported that, after several successful presentations by the American rock band at the Palacio de los Deportes, which were sold out, on this occasion it was decided to put on their show at the Foro Sol, where they can enter more than 60 thousand people.

When and where to buy The Strokes tickets?

The appointment will be this coming May 29 at Foro Sol and tickets will be available at Citibanamex Presale on February 9 and 10, and the day after general sales will be enabled at the property’s box office and through the Ticketmaster network.

In addition, the group led by Julian Casablancas will also perform at the Corona Capital Guadalajara, which will take place on May 21 and 22, and at the Tecate Pa’l Norte festival in Monterrey, which will take place on April 1 and 2.

The first time the band visited Mexico City was in 2002, a year after releasing their first EP “The Modern Age”, on that occasion they performed at the now defunct Salón 21.

In that show they played songs like “Meet me in the bathroom”, “Is this it”, “When it started”, “Trying your luck”, “Take it or leave it”, among others.