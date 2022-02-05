the stories to follow on matchday 4 of Clausura 2022

America will look for its first victory of the tournament; Puebla will try to retain the leadership and the reinforcements that are yet to debut hope to have activity

After the fifa datecontinues the day 4 of the Clausura 2022 of the MX League. With two games suspended, one due to the weather and the other due to the commitment of Monterey in the Club World Cup, the rest of the teams will continue in search of adding units to better place themselves in the general table.

Similarly, Puebla is leading and will seek to remain at the top, a situation that does not seem at risk because they will face Querétaro, which seeks to get out of the problems of the ratio table.

then in ESPNDigital We present you the stories that you cannot miss from the day 4 of the Clausura 2022.

Necaxa vs. Pachuca

The Rays want to make a difference to be able to get as far away as they can from the last places in the ratio table. Currently located in position 15, they are just one site away from getting into percentage trouble and paying a million dollar fine.

The goal is not easy, because the Tuzos begin a new stage, under the command of Guillermo Almada, who revived the team to add six units out of a possible nine.

America vs Atletico San Luis

The Eagles have been the target of criticism due to their poor performance: one point out of a possible nine; however, it is the perfect opportunity to remedy the situation when they play at home in the Azteca Stadium.

The azulcremas may have the opportunity to debut Diego Valdés, who has not had minutes in the campaign; however, during the FIFA date he was active and even scored a goal in a friendly against Cruz Azul.

Similarly, it is the perfect opportunity for the board to silence criticism for the lack of reinforcements in certain positions or the lack of big names.

Xolos vs Pumas

The auriazules have already experienced their first setback and are ready to return to the good pace they showed in the first two days. In addition, they recovered their scorer, Juan Dinenno, one hundred percent, and that must be the key for them to aspire to the three units on the border.

For their part, Tijuana residents barely have one point out of a possible nine and are 17th out of 18th in the quotient table, which makes them desperately seek points, because that way they will avoid paying a million-dollar fine.

Queretaro vs Puebla

La Franja is leading the tournament, to the surprise of many, but the work of Nicolás Larcamón at the head of the team was demonstrated since his arrival on the bench, which is why he is one of the most regular strategists in recent tournaments.

Meanwhile, the Gallos Blancos barely have two points, as a result of two draws and have struggled to get the results, so Leonardo Ramos’ team wants to turn the page.

Atlas vs Saints

One of the duels of brothers, since both belong to the same organization, Grupo Orlegi; however, the Rojinegros arrive as brand new champions and seem to give no respite, since they are in third place in the general table.

Meanwhile, the Warriors repatriated Pedro Caixinha and want to repeat the successes of the past. In addition, they have Harold Preciado, their newest signing, and they hope that he will be the benchmark in the Santos attack.

Tigres vs. Mazatlan

This game could mean the debut of Marco Fabián de la Mora with the Mazatlecos, because after he arrived at the Sinaloa team, he is ready to play under the orders of Beñat San José, so the spotlight will point to the Mexican.

Meanwhile, Miguel Herrera wants to put Tigres in a higher place in the general table and they will not be able to count on Diego Reyes, who tested positive for Covid-19, although the good news is that they recovered André Pierre Gignac and it will be the first game official without Carlos Salcedo, who emigrated to Toronto from the MLS.

Leon vs Blue Cross

The Juan Reynoso Machine closed its squad with the additions of Iván Morales and Ángel Romero, although they will not be on this date yet, due to the corresponding work papers; however, it could have the debut of Christian Tabó, who overcame an injury at the beginning of the season and is now ready to play as a sky blue.

Meanwhile, León suffers due to the doubt they have about Ángel Mena, who suffered an injury to his left knee and is not one hundred percent, so Ariel Holan moves his pieces to find the best strategy.