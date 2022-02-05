The shake to Martino, Vela would return to Tri and the first thing he would do with the mediocre DT

Vela does want to return to Tri

February 05, 2022 05:00 a.m.

Carlos candle Surprisingly, he would return to the Mexican national team, since the same player left the door open to be in the national team. According to the Los Angeles Times report, Vela made it clear that he considers returning and made it clear at a press conference.

But there is an issue that Vela would put as a condition to return to the national team and this is to eliminate the rigid discipline code that he has Gerardo Martino and that does not let the theme of coexistence flow in Mexico.

Vela is one of the players who likes family life, now, so this would be one of the things that would change about the DT, if he returns to the Mexican national team, so Vela could impose a complicating issue on the dressing room, eliminate the rigidity of discipline.

What else would Carlos Vela ask for to return to El Tri?

The soccer player pointed out that his only desire is to return, but that his intention will be to play in the new pre-Olympic team.

