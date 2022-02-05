The semifinals of the tournament were defined

Rayo Vallecano-Betis Y Athletic Club-Valencia will be the semifinals of the King’s Cup 2021/22, according to the draw held this Friday at the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

The Lightning reaches the semifinals for the second time in its history after getting rid of Guijuelo, Bergantiños, Mirandés, Girona and Mallorca in previous rounds, while the Betis he did the same with Independiente Alicante, Talavera de la Reina, Valladolid, Seville and Real Sociedad.

This will be the fourth time Lightning Y Betis face off in the Copa del Rey, with a balance of two victories for the team from Seville, winner of the title twice, and one for the team from Madrid, which has never reached the final.

The other semi-final Copa del Rey is the one that will face Athletic Club of Bilbao, winner of the title 23 times, with the Valencia, which has lifted it in eight. This will be the ninth time they meet in the Copa del Rey Valencia and Athletic, who met on four of those occasions in the final, with a balance of two wins for each.

The Ida matches will be played in Vallecas and San Mamés on February 9 and 10, while the Vuelta matches will be at Benito Villamarín and Mestalla on March 2 and 3. The final will be played at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville on April 23.

As a novelty in the regulations, the team that scores the most goals will go from the round to the final, since the double value of the goals achieved as a visitor disappears, informed the Real Spanish Football Federation. If there was a tie, the tie would be decided in extra time and then on penalties.

