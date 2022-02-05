The role of Primary Health Care in the well-being of boys and girls

What new approaches are incorporated in the update of the Technical Standard?

The rights approach, life course, social determinants of health, gender, interculturality and biopsychosocial. In the 2014 Technical Standard there were aspects that included some of these approaches, but now they are clearly explained and developed. For example, the incorporation of the gender approach responds to the challenge of implementing rights-based policies that simultaneously consider gender equity and the rights of children and adolescents. The absence of this approach, in many cases, translates into discriminatory policies, practices and attitudes, restricting the possibilities of building an equitable, diverse and inclusive society.

And what about the intercultural approach?

This allows accounting for an equitable and respectful interrelation of political, economic, social, cultural, age, linguistic and gender differences. Its relationship with health reveals the recognition and respect for the singularity and diversity that each culture has throughout its life course, building an environment where these differences coexist and contribute to the best health of the population. For this, it is necessary to recognize that the actions of health professionals are developed in differentiated cultural contexts and in constant interaction.

It includes the detection and prevention of child abuse, grooming and bullying, what do these tools consist of and how will they work?

Indeed, there is a specific chapter on the prevention and approach to child abuse, in which all its forms are developed, from psychological and physical abuse to sexual abuse. The document provides tools to prevent them, and to investigate them early through identifiable alarm signals in the interview, in the physical examination, or in the behavior of the child and the caregivers. There is also a section on bullying and cyberbullying as forms of abuse.

What are the diseases that most affect children between 0 and 9 years of age and that can be detected by primary care health personnel?

The first cause of death in boys and girls under one year of age is perinatal, which correspond to those that occur in relation to childbirth, and the first days of life (mainly due to prematurity or deliveries of high obstetric risk pregnancies) and the second cause It is due to congenital malformations, deformities and chromosomal abnormalities. When analyzing the rest of the causes, diseases of the respiratory system, nervous system, eye and ear, and infectious and parasitic diseases follow in frequency. Tumor causes have been reduced in recent years, abandoning the third place that it usually occupied.