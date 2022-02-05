The remarkable gesture that Nicole Kidman had with Kristen Stewart – Revista Para Ti

The actresses have known each other for a long time and have formed a beautiful friendship.

It is not the first time that the protagonist of ‘Twilight’ receives affection from his colleagues. He has a great relationship with many women in the environment.

Kristen Stewart

“I can honestly say that my friendship with Kristen is one of the most special bonds of my life.”declared Dakota Fanning once while handing over to Stewart one of the ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards.

“She has held my hair and told me about heartbreak. She has always been there for me when I needed her most and, above all, she has taught me the power of being one hundred percent yourself one hundred percent of the time” She continued.

Fortunately, for Fanning, the feeling was mutual. “Te I’ve looked up to since I was like ten… no, were you five? Who knows, maybe I was like nine? Oh my God, my friend, I love you so much”declared Stewart.

Nicole Kidman and a new friend

The actress Kristen Stewart surprised everyone on January 24 during an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbertwhen he opened up about his famous friendship with none other than the talented actress Nicole Kidman.

Kristen Stewart

“Talk to Nicole Kidman for about 45 minutes on a Zoom call”, He said Stewart to the presenter Stephen Colbert.

“And she sent me flowers and I was like, ‘Oh my God,'” he gushed. But if you’re thinking this is a fast friendship, think again! turns out Stewart Y Kidman they have known each other since Stewart she was only ten years old and working as a child actress. “We worked together actually, years ago and she had to abacanceling the movie because he got hurt, but he was going to be in ‘Panic Room.'”