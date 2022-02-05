The reason why Ángel Romero chose Cruz Azul over Boca Juniors

In the image, the Paraguayan soccer player Ángel Romero. EFE/Alberto Valdes/File



During the last day imposed by Liga MX for the registration of new players in the teams’ rosters, the Cruz Azul confirmed the arrival of Ángel Romero, Paraguayan striker. Before finalizing the signing, the footballer was also wanted by Boca Juniors of Argentine soccer, however, upon his arrival at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) he revealed the reasons why he preferred to reach the La Noria team.

“They came and were serious with methey always tried to reach an agreement and that motivates the footballer. They behaved well and communicated with me, so that gave me the opportunity to choose and today I am here, happy with my family. to enjoy a new leaguea new challenge in my career and hopefully I can return all that confidence on the court”, he declared before the microphones.

And it is that, after a step of two years with Club Atlético San Lorenzo de Almagroin the Argentine soccer league, the offensive winger became a free agent by not renewing his contract, so that in La Maquina they did not have to pay any amount for their signing. Despite this, according to ESPNreached a deal for 11 months until December 2022, in exchange for a salary in accordance with his claims and a signing bonus.

Ángel Romero was registered with Cruz Azul on the last day enabled by Liga MX (Photo: Twitter/@CruzAzul)

Before leaving the South American territory, Romero was questioned about the decision to venture into Mexican soccer. In response, he assured that although there were approaches with Boca Juniors, never received a formal offer like the one offered by Cruz Azul. In this sense, he clarified that “I never said no to Boca, I said yes to Cruz Azul (…) I waited until the last moment and the proposal came from Mexico”to the microphones of tata ball.

The twin began his career as a professional with the Cerro Porteño of his country. In 2011 he debuted as a First Division player and, since then, has had history with other South American teams such as Corinthians, from Brazil. Despite the fact that his playing conditions have placed him as one of the indispensable players of the national team, in his last months as a member of San Lorenzo he remained away from the courts.

In addition to his age, the signing of the Paraguayan has generated doubts among the celestial fans. However, Romero said he was confident in the physical condition that he currently enjoys. Although he assured that the work carried out with his team during the qualifying rounds for the World Cup in Qatar was decisive in keeping up with him, he also accepted that must quickly adapt to the conditions and height of Mexico City. His last game with San Lorenzo was in August 2021.

Ángel Romero has been an indispensable player in the Paraguayan national team (Photo: Instagram/@romeroteam)

The Paraguayan’s arrival in Mexico was confirmed days after the controversial departure of pole Fernandez to Boca Juniors. Despite the fact that the Argentine still had a six-month relationship with the capital entityforced his return to the Buenos Aires team, who disbursed USD 2 million to release him from his current contract. In that sense, Romero’s has been considered another chapter in the tensions that the two clubs have maintained over the signings.

With the most recent addition, Juan Reynoso He added eight new elements to his squad. The new players who will seek the tenth star are Alejandro Mayorga, Luis Abram, Erik Lira, Uriel Antuna, Ángel Romero, Christian Tabó, Charly Rodríguez and Iván Morales. With them he will seek to compensate for the departure of eight players who, for the most part, were important in ending the drought.

After three games played, two wins and one draw, Cruz Azul is in position number two in the general table. Although the aspirations for the title could not be defined yet, the reinforcements will have to be functional to head for the final of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Reynoso squad will have their next test when they visit León on matchday 4.

KEEP READING:

Winter Olympics 2022: this is how Donovan Carrillo trains before his debut in Beijing

Winter Olympics: where and when to see Mexicans in competition

Who are the Mexicans participating in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics