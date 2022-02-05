‘The range of galaxies’: the Chandra telescope brings us closer to stars and nebulae with a splendor never seen before (PHOTOS)

The human eye covers a limited range of wavelengths and telescopes can only record emissions in a certain region of the electromagnetic spectrum. However, the most modern image processing technologies allow them to be combined to appreciate the overwhelming complexity and beauty of the universe.

NASA experts have combined images of various space objects captured in visible light, infrared or X-rays achieving a dazzling result. Since different wavelengths of light have different energies, this allows astronomers to better understand the energetic dynamics of these striking cosmic formations.

The contribution of the Chandra space telescope has been key in the five examples selected this week for publication. The team that processes the data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory is behind this extraordinary ‘constellation’ of photographs.

The cosmic object of aquarius constellation designated with the letter ‘R’ (R Aquarii) consists of two of stars located 650 light years from Earth: a red giant, known as the Mira variable star, and a white dwarf with no proper name. They are not perceived as two points of light, since both stars are closely interrelated. If you combine the Chandra X-ray images (in purple in the image), with the Hubble Space Telescope’s near-infrared and visible-light observations (red and blue), you can see the link between them.

As explained by NASA, the group forms a violent ‘dance of death’. One of the stars reaches the end of its ‘useful life’, having lost at least half of its mass, but when it shines it reaches 1,000 times brighter than the Sun. In this sense, the dwarf can be considered a ‘dead’ star, since it exhausts its nuclear fuel, although as it expels matter, the red star absorbs it, accumulating on its surface. This occasionally translates into huge thermonuclear explosions that launch this matter into outer space.

This interaction explains why we see not just two bright spots, but a lot of dust and gas in a nebula around the binary system, stirred by its gravitational interactions and explosive shock waves.

One of the best studied objects in the Milky Way is Cassiopeia Alocated 11,000 light years. It is what astronomers consider to be a supernova remnant: they never saw the huge explosion that generated it, but they know that its place was taken by a very large star and they even know the heavy elements that constituted it. In fact, the information collected by the Chandra telescope has allowed them to calculate that the remnant cloud contains the equivalent of 10,000 earth masses of sulfurat 20,000 Earth masses of silicon, at 70,000 Earth masses of iron, and at 1 million Earth masses of oxygen.

NASA’s combined image includes one in X-rays and one in different ranges of the electromagnetic spectrum (dark purple, blue, and white from the Karl Jansky Very Large Array Observatory), in addition to optical data from the Hubble Telescope (orange) .

Today is the brightest astronomical radio source of the night sky, which registers frequencies above 1 GHz. Also impressive is the dimension of the expanding cloud of stellar material, which measures 10 light-years from one end to the other.

This other image shows two different effects generated by PSR B2224+65, a neutron star (pulsar) located about 6,000 light years away, in the Cepheus constellation.

As it spins, its collapsed core emits X-rays (pink streak), but because it also travels through space at great speed—approximately 1,600 kilometers per second—it creates a trail visible at optical wavelengths (blue at image) which is known as the Guitar Nebula because of its characteristic shape.

The galaxy cluster Abell 2597, which lies about 1 billion light-years away, may contain thousands of galaxies, which coalesce and interact through gravity. Studying multiple wavelengths helped scientists understand what links them to the behavior of the supermassive black hole in its central galaxy.

Several years ago astronomers noticed that this giant was expelling molecular gas as it gravitationally accumulated matter. This molecular gas then falls into the black hole and feeds the cycle again in a ‘spiral’. The hot outlet and cold inlet were observed using two different tools, but Chandra’s data later revealed that they are part of the same process.

X-rays (blue) from NASA’s orbiting telescope are combined in the image with optical ones provided by the Digitized Sky Survey (orange) and Las Campanas Observatory (Chile, red).

Two galaxies in the process of merging in the constellation of Canes Venatici, 40-50 million light-years from Earth, they are currently perceived as a celestial object called NGC 4490. The comparison of their images obtained at different wavelengths revealed a secret of its nucleus, which houses not one, but two central supermassive black holes, one of which is only visible in optical data, while the other is only visible in radio and infrared waves. Both had been captured separately, but it has taken astronomers years to put them together.

This double nucleus is the effect of the merger itself, since each galaxy had its own black hole. The researchers speculate that the two holes will merge at some point, creating a much larger hole. Hubble’s optical data (red, green, and blue) create much the same impression as the combined image, but the latter, which includes the X-ray signal (purple), gave us a complete view of the current phase of the merger.

