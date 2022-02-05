The Palau de les Arts, the most “instagrammable” opera for the Goya gala | Culture and entertainment | Valencian Community Edition

It is one of the icons of Valencia in the 21st century and every curve, walkway and overhang of its gigantic white concrete hull, which reaches a height of 75 metres, is the subject of thousands of photos and posts on social media every day, but next Saturday It will be the luxury setting for the Goya awards gala.

The Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía stands imposingly in the City of Arts and Sciences as an immaculate and futuristic nave and since its inauguration in 2005 it has become a benchmark for opera, a discipline for which it was conceived, but also musical training, concerts and recitals of all kinds of styles, international premieres and galas, congresses and celebrations.

Designed by the Valencian architect Santiago Calatrava, this 40,000 m2 avant-garde lenticular coliseum has been chosen by the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences as the setting for the award ceremony of the thirty-sixth edition of the Goya Awards for Spanish cinema, for whose red carpet will parade the best known faces of the national industry of the seventh art and international guests such as the Australian actress Cate Blachett.

The Palau will be reserved on Saturday and Sunday for the entire complex gear of the gala, so no show, concert or rehearsal has been scheduled inside during that weekend.

A TOTAL AND VIRTUAL SHOW

Nestled in the greenest artery of the Valencian capital, the final stretch of the old Turia riverbed, the Palau de les Arts has become one of the architectural, cultural, tourist and “instagrammable” landmarks of the Spanish Mediterranean, first for its lyrical and musical content and, later, for being the stage, set and venue for numerous social, political, business, sports, advertising and cinematographic events.

Its main musical promoters included from the beginning great names such as Lorin Maazel, Zubin Mehta and Plácido Domingo, who directed or participated not only in operatic productions and recitals, but also supervised its lyrical and orchestral development.

In addition, its four auditoriums – for opera, music, ballet and theater – have seen some of the best conductors in the world since 2005, from Valery Guerguiev to Daniel Barenboim, Riccardo Chailly, Enrique García Asensio and Gustavo Gimeno, among others. others, as well as the most respected voices on the international lyrical circuit to star in great productions of the classical repertoire of the 19th and 20th centuries.

But in the 21st century, in which it was born, social networks also rule: according to data provided to EFE from the Palau, in 2021 it had 4.5 million hits on Facebook, 1.8 million on Instagram and 500,000 on Twitter; In addition, in the first two, their number of respective followers has increased by 56 and 52% over 2020, and their YouTube channel is close to 22,600, quintupling their audience in just one year.

ITS ORIGIN AND ITS CONTROVERSIES

Sponsored by the policy of major events of the then PP governments (first Eduardo Zaplana and then Francisco Camps, always with Rita Barberá as mayor of the city), the Palau de les Arts became during its first decade a flagship of the image that wanted to be transmitted to the world of the “new” Valencian Community and València, Mediterranean in character but focused on its promotion abroad as a pole of investment attraction.

All of this meant that this building, surrounded by more than 60,000 m2 of gardens and 11,000 m2 of sheets of water with surrounding walkways, became the subject of international news and reports, but was also the subject of political controversy due to its cost overruns – 448% according to the opposition, since it finally cost 434 million euros-, its high maintenance and incidents during these years.

Among them, the replacement for several months of 8,000 m2 of “trencadís” (ceramic coating) on ​​its roof when it was discovered that they were poorly sealed -the work coincided with the filming of Disney’s “Tomorrowland”, with George Clooney-, some episodes of leaks due to flooding or the failure of a scenic platform.

BEYOND THE OPERA

In addition to the usual presence for years of Queen Sofía in her boxes -she is passionate about classical music and sponsored its inauguration in 2005-, “glamour” has also landed since its creation for its access stairs to the building, for its corridors and their seats, like the Spanish premiere, with the entire international team present, which hosted “Quantum of Solace” in 2008, the second blockbuster with Daniel Craig as Agent 007.

Likewise, Les Arts -the brand with which it has been known in recent years- carries out an ambitious price campaign to attract the public that traditionally did not go to this type of venue due to the high cost of its tickets, and at the same time successful educational activities around opera and music in general.

And while giving part of its facilities to the Spanish headquarters of the prestigious Berklee music school, the Palau has wanted to remove the exclusive label of opera to open up to other fields, from zarzuela to pop and flamenco, with all kinds of audiences and ages as new goals, and gain a foothold in the touring circuit of nationally and internationally renowned artists. EFE

