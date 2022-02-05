The neckline, theatrical and magnetic, always sexy

“You can be sophisticated with a heart-stopping neckline without falling into vulgarity,” fashion expert Pepa Fernández tells Efe Reportajes, who points out that femininity and coquetry are not proportional to the depth of the neckline, “but you have to be careful the details so as not to fall into the vulgar”.

The designers talk about poetic fashion and agree to put the focus on the neckline, a trend that the model Bella Hadid advanced in Cannes during the premiere of the film “Tre Piani” which she attended in a black Schiaparelli dress with a large neckline covered with a huge golden necklace as bronchi.

Since then, showing off cleavage is a maxim. Models like Heidi Klum, the Hadid sisters or the Kardashians do not stop uploading photos of themselves on their social networks showing shirts with an “underboob” neckline, that is, that exposes the lower part of the chest.

Among the most demanded are t-shirts, mini jackets or knitted bolero-style tops with necklines as original and difficult as those presented by the Jacquemus firm, a complex and original design known as “curtain reveal” -due to its similarity to the effect that the curtains create when leaning to the sides, leaving the central area uncovered.

Designers such as Jorge Vázquez, Dolce&Gabbana, Oscar de la Renta or Versace agree that the asymmetrical neckline is the most flattering and they install it on blouses, t-shirts, dresses or jumpsuits. Another model that is sweeping is the V-shaped one, simple and sexy

The “bardot” neckline, also called “off the shoulders”, which leaves the clavicles exposed, has been on the rise since women like Brigitte Bardot popularized it in the 1950s and 1960s. It is a versatile model, which arrives in different ways. Discreet and content is proposed by Dior, while Giambatista Valli or Prabal Gurung bet on enhancing it with decorations and hints of fantasy.

The sweetheart neckline, feminine and romantic, traces a sensual line that frames the bust. Highly valued since Diana of Wales wore a black model, known as the revenge dress, created by the Greek Christina Satambolian.

The depth of the neckline determines almost fifty percent boldness and elegance. Just remember Jennifer Lopez with the viral “look” of Versace in 2000.

A design, with bare shoulders, fitted at the waist, with an uneven length above the knee, that Lady Di premiered in 1994 to attend the Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery in London.

Sober and classic is the square neckline while the halter model, which is attached to the neck, draws attention to the shoulders. A design that is related to the creator Madeleine Vionnet and that achieved great popularity in the 70s thanks to the work and grace of Roy Halston, a designer who defended clean and minimalist designs.

Following this scheme, there is the model that Lady Gaga wore in New York during the premiere of the film Gucci, a long black dress by Armani Privé with an original neckline with a bow on one side and transparencies that was fastened just behind the neck.

Not only is the New York singer a big fan of necklines, the Mexican Salma Hayek or the American Halle Berry are also committed to poetic garments with sensational openings in the chest area.

Jennifer Aniston defends low cuts just like Georgina Rodríguez, Heidi Klum, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gómez, Rita Ora or Scarlett Johansson.