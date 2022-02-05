The millionaire who paid Marvel Robert Downey Jr. for Avengers: Endgame

MADRID, 5 Feb. (CultureLeisure) –

Robert Downey Jr. debuted as Tony Stark in Iron Manreleased in 2008. He brought the superhero to life for the last time in Avengers: Endgamewhich became the highest-grossing film in history by grossing 2,797.5 million dollars worldwide. Now a Forbes article has revealed how much the star would have received for his participation in the feature film.

“Celebrities like Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson currently have enormous influence to demand huge profit shares to studios that spend millions of dollars making blockbuster movies, like the Avengers sagasaid entertainment attorney David Chidekel of Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae.

The publication notes that the actor received a starting salary of 20 million dollars, but he assures that most of his income came later thanks to the box office. “Avengers: Endgame has made around $700 million in box office profits so far. For Downey, who takes about 8% in profits, that translates to about $55 million, adding a total of 75 million dollars for a single filma”, reveals the Forbes text.

Retracing the path of Robert Downey Jr. within the Marvel Universe, in which he debuted in 2008 with the first installment of Iron Man, it is worth noting the impressive increase in his salary. According to ComicBook.com, for the first movie he was paid about 500,000 dollars, while in Iron Man 2 the figure had already increased to 10 million dollars.

Forbes also revealed how much other MCU stars earned for Avengers: Endgame. “The main heroes can have a starting salary of around 15 million dollars (Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson Johansson, Chris Evans), while the secondary characters earn around 8 million dollars (Paul Rudd)“, you can read.