The iMac Pro could finally launch this summer

The company’s new equipment could feature mini-LED technology.

At the end of the year 2021 Apple introduced its new MacBook Pro models with a spectacular design: a large Liquid Retina XDR display that fits into very small bezels and a notch to incorporate the Face ID function. It is the latest product of the Mac family that has been introduced in the market. But this could change in summer.

There are many rumors suggesting that the company with the bitten apple logo is planning to launch a powerful new iMacPro throughout the summer of 2022. Everything indicates that the team would have a screen with mini-LED technology, as happened in the case of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro of 2021.

Ross Youngan analyst who works for Display Supply Chain Consultants has recently published a report detailing the launch date of Apple’s iMac Pro.

This is the most real concept of the iMac Pro

iMac Pro release date

Everything seems to indicate that this coming fall we will see the biggest product launch in Apple’s history with the arrival of four new iPhone models, a mid-range MacBook Pro, a renewed MacBook Air, an iMac, a third generation of AirPods Pro, three Apple Watch models and two different iPads.

But to this list should be added the launch of the iMac Pro which, apparently, would be brought forward to summer. The analyst who brought us this information has a very good reputation when it comes to leaks. He has proven extremely reliable when it comes to last year’s Apple releases, he very accurately predicted that Apple would include mini-LED panels with ProMotion technology in its 2021 MacBook Pro lineup.

And this comes in handy, because it’s rumored that iMac Pros will also have mini-LED screens.

We expect panel shipments from June, but the product may not launch until August or September. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 31, 2022

“We expect panel shipments from June, but the product won’t launch until August or September.”

Ross Young assured, as he indicated in the weekly report of DSCC, they do not expect the launch of the iMac Pro in spring. In his own words, “it seems that it will be in summer”. The product will come with a mini-LED panel but will have fewer mini-LEDs per zone than the MacBook Pro or iPad Pro.

All the details about the iMac Pro’s mini-LED display

In his publication by Display Supply Chain Consultants, the analyst specified much more details about the mini-LED screen of the iMac Pro whose launch date he indicated in his tweet.

Even though they believe the iMac Pro will launch during the summer 2022 quarter, they do not rule out the possibility that it will be delayed until autumn. One of the biggest challenges for Apple, they reported, will be getting its product to get enough mini-LED panels into the supply chain.

The mini-LED screens will not have as many mini-LED zones as those found on an iPad Pro or a 2021 MacBook Pro. At the moment it is unknown if they will have IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) or not. Most likely not because power consumption won’t be an issue and there would be little benefit in increasing the refresh rate on a monitor to 24Hz.

This technology would allow higher resolution to be achieved with higher brightness. But it might not be worth it considering that mini-LED screens have a very high brightness.

In theory the new teams iMacPro they will have a screen mini LED from 27 inches with technology ProMotion to 120Hz. Features that they would share with the 2021 iPad Pro line and the redesigned 2021 MacBook Pro.

On the other hand, we also know that the iMac Pro will have a more powerful chip than the M1 Max processor with a CPU of up to 12 cores. What do you think about the 2022 iMac Pro launch?

