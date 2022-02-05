The highest-grossing movies of all time, sorted by box office

For this list, we will take into account gross box office receipts. That is, the dollars raised and without considering other things, such as the final benefit that the film left, only its income.

In the same way, we are not going to do that of correcting inflation either.

The latter would mean that we would take into account that 10 dollars 20 years ago were not worth the same as 10 dollars today, so the merit of the collection of a 90s movie, such as titanicais much larger than that of a more recent one, such as Avengers: Infinity War.

If we did it like this, you know that the highest grossing movie in history would still be gone With the Wind and that the number 1 on our list would be in a meager position 15.

So, prepare to be dizzy with the figures, which are top 10 grossing movies box office.

The movies that have received the most money

Then we leave you the list of movies ordered from least to most collection.

10. Furious 7 (2015): $1,515,341,399

Perhaps this tenth place is a surprise, but the truth is that Fast&Furious It is a very profitable franchise. That’s why parts and parts keep coming out, until Dominic Toretto makes his races with a motorized wheelchair.

This seventh part sneaks in as the tenth highest-grossing film in history in collection with more than 1,500 million dollars and leaving out of the top 10 Frozen II which, curiously, raised more than Frozen.

This is the film made after the tragic death of Paul Walker, who had shot most of the scenes. Probably seeing the ending and the tribute propelled her so far up.

At least they had good taste in their farewell.

9. The Avengers (2012): $1,518,815,515

how not, Marvel appears for the first time on the list of the highest grossing movies in history and it will not be the last.

The long-awaited meeting of the most powerful superheroes on the planet also managed to break the $1.5 billion mark worldwide.

After a series of individual films, the expectation to see them all together was total. DC could have learned a thing or two from all of this, instead of wasting their own event with the horrible, rushed The Justice League.

The movie of The Avengers It was quite a phenomenon and would cement Marvel’s dominance of the box office, which has dominated it for the past decade.

8. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): $1,631,853,496

And from the most powerful superheroes, to the most charismatic. Tom Holland is a great Peter Parker, but he has needed the help of the other two spider-man films to rise to the top 10.

At the time of writing this, it is in position 8, but, being the most recent, it will end up going up, since it can still be seen in theaters. Like The Avengersthe meeting of the different spider men was a long-awaited event and did not disappoint, at least at the box office.

7. The Lion King (2019): $1,662,899,439

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mb79ctR-Ec

In seventh place we find adaptation to realistic image (although in this case, computer generated) that Disney made its own immortal classic, the Lion King 1994 cartoon.

Is he remake of this most successful type that he has done, although the truth is that they have all gone well for him, especially because he found the formula to sell the same thing twice and we were delighted to buy it.

6. Jurassic World (2015): $1,670,516,444

Chris Pratt’s dinosaurs narrowly defeated the animals of the savannah. The incredibly mediocre Jurassic World she rises to sixth place and there is little to say about her.

That its success inspired yet another movie, even worse, and that this June 10, 2022 the third part is released, Jurassic World: Dominion.

5. Avengers: Infinity War (2018): $2,048,359,754

The Avengers are back with the first part of his fight against Thanos, simmered for movies above, as it should be. One of the best Marvel movies, once again demonstrates the good work of Kevin Feige at the head of the franchise.

His end left us all with our mouths open, although it was clear that, in Marvel, death does not matter much. His success made the expectation for his second part total.

4. Star Wars: Episode VII. The Force Awakens (2015): $2,069,521,700

Another of the films that created the most anticipation for us, directed by JJ Abrams. The movie is a nostalgic fest along the lines of many of today’s movies.

Apart from that it is exactly the same story as the original movie from starwarsbut with almost no positive elements.

Of course, it blew it up at the box office and was the starting gun for a handful of mediocre films that almost killed the goose that laid the golden eggs of starwars.

3. Titanic (1997): $2,201,647,264

James Cameron and his fondness for scuba diving and the bottom of the ocean (which he already made clear in abyss) brought us titanica. A true mass phenomenon in its day that surpassed what had never been seen, the barrier of 2,000 million of dollars.

It was something unthinkable and, for a long time, it was believed that no other film could touch that Olympus.

The love story between Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslett gave rise to a lot of money and, most importantly, the meme of fitting in the door.

2. Avengers: Endgame (2019): $2,797,501,328

It was to be expected, if anyone could sink the Titanic again, it was the final confrontation between Thanos and the most powerful superheroes of the planet.

With the help of the Infinity Stones, not only did they break the $2 billion barrier, but there was total anticipation to see if it would be the first movie in history to hit $3 billion.

In the end it wasn’t like that, but just barely.

1. Avatar (2009): $2,847,246,203

By the hair, but the highest grossing movie in history is still Avatarby James Cameron again.

It was called to be the most famous franchise in history and kick off 3D in the cinema. The truth is that, in its day, it was quite an experience and, probably, it is the only film worth seeing in that format.

However, everything was delayed. It will take 13 years for the second part will be released in 2022 and 3D in the cinema is an anecdote from other times that is best forgotten.

It is not to be expected that Avatar 2 manage to reach the heights of its first part. The fever for the saga also cooled down a long time ago. However, who knows? Stranger things have happened.

As you can see, they are dizzying figures and we have everything on the list, although something is clear. The day Disney bought Marvel for $5 billion in 2010, he made one of the best deals of his life.

We will see if this list changes in 2022. For now, it is certain that, at this point, Spider-Man: No way home will have climbed a few more positions. It remains to be seen if anyone remembers Avatar and its second part breaks it both at the box office this year.