The great gesture for love of Jennifer Lopez towards Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was photographed visiting a school in the Los Angeles area. The Latin star, 51, lives in Miami, Florida, with her twins Max and Emme, but everything suggests that might be considering moving to the west coast to be close to her boyfriend Ben Affleck, 48 years old, who resides in Los Angeles to be near her three children.

J.Lo was seen touring the educational center on Friday afternoon, after spending time with her boyfriend at his home in Los Angeles. According to the American site TMZthe singer’s visit to the educational center could be a sign that she is seriously thinking about moving and is looking for a place for their 13-year-olds study.

Jennifer Lopez during a visit to Windward School in Los Angeles (The Grosby Group)

Last week, J.Lo and Ben decided to go public for the first time. In the photographs they could be seen happy and enjoying each other’s company. They were captured arriving at the Pendry Hotel restaurant in West Hollywood. At one point, the “On the Floor” singer rested her head on the “Argo” director’s chest.

Jennifer Lopez was a mother during her marriage to Mark Anthony. Meanwhile, Affleck is the father of Violet, Seraphina and Samuel from his relationship with the actress. Jennifer Garner.

They had previously been together in Miami, in the mansion that J.Lo rented for her and her children. After that brief break, Affleck flew back to Los Angeles, while Lopez remained there, but then returned to the West Coast to reconnect with the actor.

Affleck and Lopez, who split in 2004, started seeing each other again in April of this year. after J.Lo will end her engagement to Alex Rodriguez after four years of relationship. “We have realized that we are better as friends, and we hope to remain so,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

The first images of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on May 8, 2021 (The Grosby Group)

The romance began in February, when J.Lo was filming her new movie in the Dominican Republic and was going through a serious crisis with Rodriguezwho, according to different media, He was in “shock” after learning the news of his ex’s courtship.

The first meetings were at the singer’s house in Los Angeles and away from the press. A few weeks later, Ben invited his girlfriend to a ski resort in Montana. They were found by the paparazzi, and the photographs confirmed the reconciliation.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Miami, Florida (The Grosby Group)

The actors starred in an intense love story which began on the set of “Gigli” in 2002. They got engaged that same year and decided to get married in September 2003, but days before the wedding, the couple called it off. A few months later, they broke up.

The romance has the approval of important people in the lives of Ben and J.Lo. In Ben’s case, his ex-wife and mother of their three children, Jennifer Garner, gave the relationship the go-ahead. “She is happy that she is with someone with success of her own and is not using it to get fame,” a source told the magazine. InTouch. Matt Damona close friend of the actor, also expressed his joy when he heard the news. I love you both and I hope it’s true”, He said when asked about the romance in a television interview.

Guadalupe, Jennifer’s mother, is happy with the news, the publication noted. “She always loved Ben and made him promise not to break her daughter’s heart again. And she wishes they could finally get married”, Said the source to the aforementioned medium.

