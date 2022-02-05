The Glee moment where Darren Criss broke our hearts

Today is the birthday of someone very special to the generation that lived their adolescence watching Glee, and they will not let us lie that the relationship between Kurt and Blaine, played by Chris Colfer and Darren Criss, respectively, left us captivated to the marrow.

The love that both reflected on the screen was very special for the audience, so much so that they gave us several pieces that still remain in the group.

For example, today, which is Darren Criss’s birthday, the occasion in which the actor, in Blaine’s skin, broke our hearts with his interpretation of Teenage Dream, by Katy Perry, comes to mind.

Darren sings Teenage Dream twice, the first when he meets Kurt at the academy. This version is very upbeat and happy, and Kurt falls in love instantly. This occurs in the sixth episode of the second season.

The other version is sadder, he sings it with a dedication to Kurt, because at that moment they are going through a bad time as a couple. This occurs in episode four of the fourth season.

Now, we know that you probably got a piece of trash in your eye at that moment, and that when you see his performance again, your skin crawls.