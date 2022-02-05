The geekiest record of the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

On May 27, 2006, one of the most famous couples in Hollywood announced the birth of their first biological daughter. It is about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who welcomed their daughter Shiloh, a name that in Hebrew means “the one who must be sent”. The news of the birth of the actors’ daughter revolutionized the world of entertainment, and when the little girl was barely a few months old, she would perform a feat that her famous parents did not imagine, since she would break her own world record.

Magazines, newspapers and web pages disputed the exclusive reveal of the baby’s face, given that her parents were at the peak of their careers. In addition, Pitt and Jolie were considered the most attractive couple of the date; for this reason, the uncertainty about the baby’s face increased every day.

After the couple exclusively showed the baby’s face, the famous Madame Tussauds Museum created a small wax figure of the family, including Shiloh’s, breaking one of the strangest records in the world according to the portal ‘CBS News’ , since she became the first baby to have her own wax figure in a museum.

“We are very excited to have made Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt Madame Tussaud’s first wax baby. Although she is only a few months old, she has already become an image of popular culture,” said the museum director Janine DiGioacchino in 2006. Despite the fact that Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’s daughter, Suri, was born a month before Shiloh, and many magazines also sought to present the baby exclusively; The truth is that Shiloh managed to dazzle the world with her birth, to the point of being immortalized with a tender wax sculpture in one of the most famous museums in the world.

Both Angelina and Brad have wanted to keep their children away from the media gaze of the cameras. However, Shiloh has been seen on several red carpets with her famous mother and her brothers.. Of the 6 children of the couple, Shiloh is the one that has attracted the most attention from the media for her style of dressing, since a few years ago her style was inspired by masculine looks, since she was always seen with ties, loose clothing and short hair. However, at the premiere of the movie “Eternals”, the 15-year-old girl attended the event wearing a delicate dress and very discreet makeup, which highlighted the undeniable beauty inherited from her parents.

The young woman has also been involved in the world of cinema from an early age. When she was two years old, she made her Hollywood debut playing “Caroline Muller” in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” a film starring her father. In addition, Ella Shiloh lent her voice to bring the character “Shuai Shuai” to life in the movie “Kung Fu Panda 3”, released in 2016.