The Fabelmans: everything you need to know about the new Spielberg

steven spielberg He has done almost everything in the movies.

Materializing an autobiographical film seemed like the most unlikely of his assignments, but with The Fabelmans Everything indicates that the acclaimed director is about to score a new achievement.

After making his debut as a musical director with his remake of West Side StorySpielberg is currently working on this semi-fictional account of his own childhood and adolescence, which began filming in July of last year in Los Angeles, and is expected to hit theaters later this year.

As if the premise of one of the geniuses of cinema telling us more details about his origins out loud wasn’t exciting enough, you should know that the film has a very high-caliber cast and plenty of production values ​​to be on the lookout for. the height of the demands of a director who does not agree with loose ends or errors.

Keep reading so you know everything there is to know about The Fabelmans.

What is The Fabelmans about?

Without an official synopsis in between, the only thing that is known about The Fabelmans is that it is a semi-biographical coming-of-age loosely based on the childhood and adolescence of steven spielberg in Arizona.

That brief premise could tell us a little about what we will see: a story with shades of reality about what life was like for a boy who dreamed of cinema and telling stories, and what his relationship with his family was like back then.

If we take Spielberg’s biography, this story could take us into the period in which the director lived in Scottsdale (Arizona), after a brief period with his mother in Haddon Heights (New Jersey). It was there, during his adolescence, that he became fond of making 8mm films with his friends.