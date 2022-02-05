The easter egg from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home (Jon Watts, 2021) continues to be an inexhaustible source of conversation and commentary in the cultural press. Thanks to this third adventure on the wall-crawler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we can talk about what it means for characters from other adaptations to enter it, some implausibility perhaps explained or a link with Hawk Eye (Jonathan Igla, since 2021). And now, an easter egg on Thor: Ragnarök (Taika Waititi, 2017) that had gone unnoticed.

The God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth (Star Trek) and his false brother, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki (Midnight in Paris) go to our planet in search of Anthony Hopkins’ Odin (Hannibal), whom the second had banished at the end of Thor: The Dark World (Alan Taylor, 2013).

Thus, they ask Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange for help (sherlock) in the Sanctum Sanctorum in New York. And, at a certain point, while Thor says to him: “So, does the Earth have wizards now?” a strange relic, whose pieces are collapsing.

The other collapse of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Marvel Studios

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Sorcerer Supreme uses the Runes of Kauf-Kaul to carry out the spell with which Tom Holland’s Peter Parker (Cherry) hopes his superheroic identity will be forgotten. But, after several modifications of it on the fly so that certain people important to him do not lose those memories, such as Zendaya’s MJ (the great showman) or Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May (In the room), the matter gets out of control and chaos takes over the basement where they are.

Among the damage caused by Doctor Strange’s runaway magic upstairs is the new scattering of the fragments of the relic mentioned, which one of the apprentices (Haroon Khan) tries to prevent without success. Page forty-three of the script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) leaves no room for doubt about this point, since he refers to the “trembling relic” as “the same one that Thor shot down in ragnarok”. A detail to enrich the film as a whole a little bit.

