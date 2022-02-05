The ‘Deluxe’, ‘the Sixth Night’ and ‘The November Conspiracy’, in today’s ‘prime time’

The movie ‘Three women and a plan’ arrive tonight the 1 from TVE (10:05 p.m.). When Bridget Cardigan (Diane Keaton), who has always led a comfortable life, learns that her husband has lost her job and they are broke, she gets a job at the Federal Reserve Bank. There she meets Nina Brewster (Queen Latifah), a single mother of two whose job is to shred millions and millions of old bills. When Bridget learns of her dire financial situation, she convinces her to take part in a scheme to steal money from the bank. For the plan to be perfect, they need to have the collaboration of one of the employees who transport the bill carts.

Robert Downey Jr. investigates a family case on Antena 3

Antenna 3 issues a new pass tonight ‘Judge’ (10:10 p.m.). Hank Palmer (Robert Downey Jr.), an important lawyer, returns home after the death of his mother. He then learns that his father (Robert Duvall), who is the town judge and from whom he is estranged, is suspected of having committed a crime. His decision to investigate the case leads him little by little to reestablish a broken relationship with his family.

Pierce Brosnan is a former CIA agent in Four

Four commitment to the issuance of ‘The November Conspiracy’ (10:15 p.m.). Peter Devereaux, aka ‘The November Man’, is a veteran and dangerous former CIA agent, enjoying a vacation and leading a quiet life in Switzerland. But suddenly, he is called upon for one last mission: to protect a key witness for the Agency.

‘the sixth night’ repeats tonight (9:30 p.m.) its weekly appointment with the viewers of ‘the Sixth Night’. On this occasion, José Yélamo receives the president of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla, on the set, and with a table of experts, doctors and scientists we resolve all doubts about new variants, restrictions, masks and how to face the coming months of the pandemic.

In addition, the ‘Deluxe’ come back tonight (22:00 hours) to Telecinco. Among other contents, the space presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez will interview some well-known faces of the heart and of the present day by the hand of his collaborators.