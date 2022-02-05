THE COLOMBIANS AND THE REDS WILL BE THRILLED: Klopp explained why Liverpool sought so much the signing of Luis Díaz

Luis Díaz was sought out by several important clubs. In the end, Liverpool ended up winning the race. The insistence of The Reds It was because inside the club they liked everything about the Colombian winger.

They had been following him for a long time and, after studying the case globally (football, mental and disciplinary lines), they considered it important to recruit him as soon as possible.

Jürgen Klopp is truly pleased with the arrival of the South American attacker. The German master believes that Fought will improve the level of your squad.

WHY DID LIVERPOOL SIGN LUIS DÍAZ?

“We signed it because we pretty much liked everything about it. I followed him for a long time, not only since we played in the current Champions League. He is an exceptional player. He has speed, skill and has the character to build a good career. We want him to have that great career here with us. That’s it”.

Luis is a fantastic footballer, but Kloppo he does not expect him to immediately have better performances than assets that have been competing in England for five years: “Let’s put it this way: If he came in and immediately was at his best and played better than everyone else, that would be very strange. That needs time, of course, it needs to adapt. But that doesn’t mean I’m talking about 4 or 5 months. We must wait”.

Illusion with Diaz: “We are really happy and excited about the signing. It is a great sign that we are working on all fronts to improve this team. We have to be successful now and in the future, so he can help us with both. That’s a really good thing.”

Undefeated data. Luis Díaz recorded 16 goals and 5 assists in 28 games played for Porto during the 2021/22 season. On fire.

Did you know…? Luis Díaz was recognized as Top Scorer and Revelation Player in his first Copa América.