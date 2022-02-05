the cheapest mobile with stylus you can buy right now

Motorola’s latest phone is a revision of the Moto G Stylus and goes straight to the cheapest phone you can buy with a stylus.

Motorola has just introduced the new generation of your Moto G Stylus, the mobile phone with a stylus that stands out for its affordable price. This 2022 model arrives to replace the Motorola G Stylus 2021 launched in early 2021 on the market, betting on a 90Hz refresh rate, changing the Qualcomm processor for a MediaTek onemore RAM and a larger battery.

This new terminal arrives to position itself directly as the cheapest mobile with stylus that you can buy right now. The characteristics of this Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 had already been leaked, so now we confirm its technical sheet, and we also discover when and where will it go on sale. We already told you that it is surprising that for its price, below 300 euros, you can get a smartphone with a stylus to take notes and draw. What else does it have to offer us?

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022, all the information

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022, data sheet Characteristics Dimensions 170.21 x 75.90 x 9.45mm

216 grams Screen 6.8-inch LCD

Full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels)

90 hertz Processor MediaTek Helio G88 RAM 6GB Operating system Android 11 Storage 128GB (expandable by microSD up to 512GB) cameras Rear:

50 MP main

8 MP wide + macro

2 MP depth sensor

Frontal:

-16MP Battery 5,000mAh Others side fingerprint reader

5G

Stylus

Bluetooth 5.0

3.5 millimeter jack

USB-C

As we say, the Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 is positioned as the cheapest mobile phone with a stylus on the market. We are talking about a smartphone with a beautiful design, with a back available in various colors, such as dark blue and peach pink. Eye, it is a forceful terminal, with a weight of 216 grams and a thickness of 9.45 millimeters.

The front part is almost completely occupied by a 6.8-inch LCD screenresolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 90Hz. As we can see, it is a large panel that, compared to the previous generation, integrates a high refresh rate that ensures more fluid images. The fingerprint reader is not on this screen, you have to look for it on the right side.

The processor that gives life to the Moto G Stylus 2022 is the MediaTek Helio G88a chip focused on the gaming section that we find in the Xiaomi Redmi 10. This processor is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storagewith the possibility of expanding the latter with a microSD card. It arrives with Android 11 as operating system.

The protagonist rides a triple rear camerawith lens 50 MP main, an 8 MP ultra wide angle-macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. In addition, on the front it equips a 16MP camera. As far as the battery is concerned, that of this Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 grows to 5,000 mAh. In its connectivity section we find WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2 and 3.5 mm jack to connect your headphones

By the way, the Moto G Stylus 2022 has 4G connectivity. Seeing the course of the previous generation, we can expect a 5G version in the coming months. Specifically, the Motorola G Stylus 5G came out in mid-2021.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 price, where and when it will go on sale

The Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 has already started its pre-sale process in the United States, although at the moment it is unknown if it will be sold outside that territory. What we do know is that it will be on sale at Walmart, Amazon, BestBuy and the Motorola store with a price of 299 dollars (about 261 euros to change).

