The challenge of Hollywood celebrities created by Alicia Silverstone and went viral – Revista Para Ti

The “No idea” actress had a fun idea that spread through social networks. She was already imitated by Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon and Lily Collins, among many other celebrities.

A new challenge took over social networks and is called “That’s not my name”. It was created in TikTok none other than the actress Alicia Silverstonee (the remembered protagonist of “No idea”), and many Hollywood celebrities followed in her footsteps and made their own version.

In each video, the person in question begins by saying “my name is…But they actually call me…”, and then lists (in the case of actors) the names of the characters they are known by, while The hit “That’s not my name” by the British band The Ting Tings plays in the background.

“It was so much fun to do and I had no idea it would turn into something”, assured Silverstone in dialogue with Today. And he detailed about the unexpected success he had: “Drew Barrymore did it next and said he was inspired by me, which was really sweet. Reese Witherspoon, The Rock, Julianne Moore, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gordon Ramsay followed.”.

Lily Collins, kate walsh (Addison from “Grey’s Anatomy” and Madeline in “Emily in Paris”), Idina Menzel Y Jessica Alba They were other celebrities who joined the challenge that went viral on the networks.