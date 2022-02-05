The brutal transformation of Alexander Skarsgard!

Alexander Skarsgard: his impressive physical transformation from ‘Tarzan’ to ‘The Northman’

In Case The First Trailer For Robert Eggers’ 10th Century Viking Epic The Northman I haven’t made it clear enough Alexander Skarsgard has undergone a transformation would be to play a prince who seeks revenge for the murder of his father. Skarsgard is known for his muscular physique but has taken his physique to a new level with his appearance in this movie. According to director Robert Eggers, the actor “transformed his body more wildly than he” to The Northman than to play Tarzan in the 2016 adventure film The Legend of Tarzan.

“I was absolutely terrified, but it’s such a privilege to be able to do something like this,” Eggers recently told Total Film magazine about his new film. “It has been exciting. The studio allowed me to use all of my department heads from my last two movies and I was able to work with the best Viking historians in the world, which was amazing.”

“The discipline that Alex brought to this role is insane,” adds Eggers. “He Transformed his body more savagely than in Tarzan And we were blown away.”

Skarsgard stars The Northman as the Viking prince Amleth, who was a child when his father, King Horvendill (Ethan Hawke), was killed. Years later, Amleth vows to avenge his father’s death and save his mother, Queen Gudrun (Nicole Kidman), from the clutches of his father’s killer, Fjölnir (Claes Bang).

Speaking to NME last year, Ineson called Skarsgard “an absolute beast” in the film. The actor revealed, “There is a scene where he beats this guy in a battle; he bends down and rips his throat out with his teeth, yells to the gods and rips his shirt off, and you’re like, ‘My God, that’s not a bodybuilder making a scene, he’s like a real actor.’

