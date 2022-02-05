The blockbuster that prepares Dwayne Johnson to remain the highest paid actor

Actor and former WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson has become one of the highest paid actors in the film industry today. In addition, he is one of the celebrities who earns the most money from his publications on social networks, considerably increasing his incredible fortune.

In 2021 alone, the actor starred in two successful films: “Jungle Cruise” alongside actress Emily Blunt and “Red Notice”, the Netflix film with the highest number of views on the date of its premiere in the history of the platform.. For that reason, the actor has established himself as one of the public’s favorites.

Recently, “The Rock” revealed in an interview for “Men’s Journal” that he is in talks to star in the adaptation of a famous video game to the big screen. “I can’t tell you what particular game we’re making, but there will be an announcement this year. We are going to bring to the screen one of the biggest and most brutal games, one that I have played for years. I am very excited to present it to fans around the world”, commented the actor, while confessing that he was a fan of the EA (Electronic Arts) American football saga, Madden. However, his fans do not believe that the actor was referring to the soccer game, but rather a much more “violent” one.

According to information provided by the “Giant Freakin Robot” portal, a very reliable source has confirmed that the actor would be preparing to play a character in the “Call of Duty” video game saga. This video game is set in military intelligence, wars, explosions and many shots; something very common in Dwayne’s films, so it is not very surprising that they have chosen the actor from “Jumanji” to play one of the heroes or mercenaries of the video game.

As soon as the participation of “The Rock” in a film set in the famous video game was confirmed, many fans of the franchise have been inquiring about which game of the saga would be chosen to take to the big screen, since the Activision saga has recreated various combat scenarios set in the Cold War, World War II and wars in the Middle East. However, gamers, fans of the saga, would be in favor of the film adaptation being of “Call Of Duty: Warzone”, one of the latest releases in the saga, which is based on a timeless war in battle format. royale, where players can interact with each other to reduce the number of players.

This would not be the first time that the interpreter of “Luke Hobbs” stars in a movie set in a famous video game, given that in 2005 he played “Serge” in the movie “Doom: the door of hell” and in 2018 he played the role of “Davis Okoye” in the movie “Rampage: Devastation”, which are based on famous video games. Johnson has not yet confirmed this information, but his followers are attentive to a new revelation, since they still hope that the actor will act in a film based on the “Fortnite” video game.