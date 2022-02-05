The best series and movies you can watch for FREE on Pluto TV 2022

Although many use streaming platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, little by little certain streaming services are being incorporated that are completely free for their users (with small ad breaks in their content, of course).

Within the free streaming platforms, one that is gaining a lot of strength is Pluto TV, an application with which you can access without registeringhaving a good content inside.

The platform has more than 50 channels available, having thematic channels from a specific product to other more generic ones.

Although each channel has a continuous live broadcast as if they were conventional television channels, on Pluto TV you also have a good part of its content on demand, being able to enjoy its titles at any time.

Little by little, Pluto TV is adding new channels to its platform, with more and more titles in terms of movies and series to enjoy both live and on-demand.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we investigate all the content on the platform to collect some of the the best series and movies you can watch on Pluto TV for free in 2022. Take good note!

THE RULES OF THE GAME (LEVERAGE)

Created by Chris Downey and John Rogers, Leverage is an intense action thriller starring Timothy Hutton, Christian Kane, Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge and Beth Riesgraf, among others.

Its plot follows Nate Ford, an insurance investigator who ends up being fired after discovering the injustices committed by the company he worked for.

It is then that Nate, emulating a modern Robin Hood, He decides to join a group of hackers, thieves and swindlers who take on those who use money and power to enslave others..

CUBE

Written and directed by Vincenzo Natali in 1997, Cube is an engaging psychological thriller starring Maurice Dean Wint, Nicole de Boer, Nicky Guadagni, David Hewlett, Andrew Miller, Wayne Robson, and Julian Richings.

Its plot follows a group of people who do not know each other and who wake up in a strange place, without remembering how they could have ended up there.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

They soon discover that they are in a complex cube-shaped labyrinth where there are rooms in which deadly traps are hidden.

Thus, our protagonists They must solve complex enigmas to find the safe path and find a way to escape from such a convoluted prison. You can read our Cube review here.

DETECTIVE CONAN

In the field of anime we find among the best anime series you can watch on Pluto TV Detective Conanone of the most popular and longest-running productions with more than 1,000 episodes broadcast in Japan, with the first 401 episodes available on the platform.

Its plot revolves around a young high school student named Shinichi Kudô who is a brilliant detective and who, investigating some mysterious men in black, they make him ingest an experimental poison, leaving him for dead. But the mysterious poison doesn’t kill him, instead turning Shinichi into a 7-year-old boy.

A) Yes, Under the identity of Conan Edogawa, the young Shinichi Kudô will have to locate the men in black and find an antidote that will restore his body while living in the house of his classmate Ran Mouri.helping his inept father Kogoro Mouri to become a prestigious detective and thus have a better chance of finding the dangerous organization.

THE FIGHTER

Among the best free movies on Pluto TV we find The fighter2008 film directed by Darren Aronofsky and starring Mickey Rourke, Marisa Tomei, Evan Rachel Wood, and Judah Friedlander.

It tells the story of Randy “The Ram” Robinson, a professional wrestling fighter who, after being a star in the 1980s, tries to continue his career on the independent circuitfighting in third category rings.

Finished films that were never released and that the general public could not see

However, when he begins to realize that the many years he’s been taking hits is beginning to take its toll on him, Randy decides to put some order in his life.

For it, Randy tries to get closer to Stephanie, the daughter he abandoned, while trying to overcome loneliness with his love for a stripper named Cassidy..

CURRO JIMENEZ

For lovers of the classic we have among the best Pluto TV series Curro Jimeneza mythical Spanish series from 1976 starring Sancho Gracia, José Sancho, Álvaro de Luna and Francisco Algora, among others.

The series is set in the 19th century and tells the story of Francisco Jiménez, a boatman from Cantillana, a man who has killed several people from the town where he lives for defending his personal rights.

Due to this event, He decides to change his way of life and go to the field of bandits, where he becomes the leader of a gang under the name of Curro Jiménez..

DOCTOR WHO

Between the Recommended series on Pluto TV we find Doctor Whoa true science fiction classic that returned with this new 2005 series that continues the adventures of the Doctor.

The series tells the story of the Doctor, an alien with unique abilities belonging to a race known as the Time Lords who travels aboard his TARDIS spaceship through time and space.

The 20 best sci-fi movies of all time

Always with a companion on board, the Doctor will live a multitude of exciting adventures facing dangerous aliens and trying to preserve the timeline as it is supposed to happen.

In this new series there have been several actors who have played the different incarnations of the Doctor, including David Tennant, Matt Smith, Christopher Eccleston and Peter Capaldi.

It is currently the actress Jodie Whittaker who plays the thirteenth version of the Doctor since his 11th season, being the first time that the character regenerates into a woman.. We remind you here of our review of The Day of the Doctor, the special episode for the 50th anniversary of Doctor Who.

THE LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Between the Movie Classics Available on Pluto TV we highlight little shop of horrors1960 film directed by Roger Corman starring, among others, Jonathan Haze, Mel Welles, Jackie Joseph, Dick Miller, Myrtle Vail, Leola Wendorff and Jack Nicholson.

Its plot revolves around Seymour Krelboin, a young florist clerk who is in love with his partner Audrie and yet is not reciprocated, because she goes out with a sadistic dentist.

One day, just after a strange eclipse, Seymour buys a strange plant which he names Audrie II. The plant grows quickly, thanks to Seymour providing it with the food it needs, and it becomes a spectacular specimen, a true attraction for the city.

But nevertheless, the plant’s appetite and size will grow larger and larger, with Seymour forced to commit murder in order to satisfy Audrie II..

AVATAR: THE LEGEND OF ANG

Another of the good series that you can watch for free on Pluto TV is Avatar: The Legend of Anganimated series created in 2005 by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.

The series is set in an Asian-style world where some people can manipulate one of the four elements (water, earth, fire, or air) with telekinetic variants of Chinese martial arts. In each nation there is a remarkable order called the “Masters” in which only one of them is able to control the four elements, receiving the name of Avatar.

Animation techniques that broke molds in cinema

Under this premise, the story of Aang, a 12-year-old boy who is the current Avatar and last survivor of his nation, the Air Nomads, is told.

Along with his friends Sokka, Katara (and later Toph), Ang sets out on a long journey as he strives to end the Fire Nation’s war against the other nations of the world..

On the other hand youIt also tells the story of Zuko, the exiled prince of the Fire Nation, who seeks to restore his lost honor by capturing Aang.accompanied by his wise uncle Iroh, and later, that of his ambitious sister Azula.

DUNE

the 1984 classic dunes is also among the best movies available on Pluto TV to watch for freenow on everyone’s lips as a result of the new adaptation made by Denis Villeneuve in 2021.

Adapting the novels by Frank Herbert, the film introduces us to the prestigious Atreides family, whose members must take charge of the exploitation of the desert planet of Arrakis, also known as “Dune”, previously ruled by the Harkonens.

Arrakis is the only planet where “the spice” is found, a powerful drug that is also necessary for space flight, making it a highly coveted place.

When the Harkonens attack the planet with the blessing of the Emperor to retake their dominant position on the planet, Paul, the son of Duke Leto Atreides, must flee to the desert.

Many dangers await Paul during his escape, as well as one last chance to take revenge and return to his rightful place as ruler of Arrakis.. Here we leave you our review of Dune.

SHORT CIRCUIT

Starring Steve Guttenberg, Ally Sheedy and Fisher Stevens, Short circuit is a funny science fiction family comedy made in 1986 by John Badham.

The film begins in a factory where a series of state-of-the-art robots are being built for peaceful purposes, but those responsible decide that they can also be used for war.

The best recent Netflix exclusive movies that you can’t watch on any other platform

However, during the presentation of the project, a lightning bolt affects the robot known as Number 5 who, from that moment on, his programming changes completely and he ceases to be a military machine.

Number 5 runs away from the place and during his escape he meets a girl who, mistaking him for an alien, decides to take him home. Here we leave you our review of Short Circuit.

Here we end our review of some of the best series and movies you can watch on Pluto TV for free in 2022. If you want to know more sites to watch content for free, here we leave you these legal applications and websites to watch movies and series for free with an impressive catalog.