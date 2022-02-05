The best Guitar Hero player in the world was cheating

Along the the last years the best guitar hero player of the world has been a youtuber called Schmooey. some of his Feats were considered impossible, and we now know there was a very good reason for it: h there were traps

A detailed 27-minute report by Karl Jobst explains that the tricks of Schmooey, whose records always raised a shred of suspicion, were exposed last January. The player made two mistakes in the video that soon led the community to discover that each and every one of his records was a fraud.

Schmooey came to the attention of the Guitar Hero community when he was just a teenager. He wasn’t the only one who was able to overcome extremely difficult songs. He also did it faster than the rest of the players. He was so good that over the last few years he managed to collect various rewards that the community had offered to whoever was able to overcome certain issues considered impossible.

Some of his videos had some questionable moments (a bit of lag here or there, or a scene that was too dark), but none of these issues were conclusive proof that he was cheating, so no one really looked into it.

All that changed in December 2021, when Schmooey uploaded a video in which he beat the song 9 Patterns Of Eternal Pain. Although the video was impressive, especially considering the complexity of the final chords, viewers soon began to notice some inconsistencies. There were parts where the player’s fingers weren’t touching the note buttons, suggesting that the video of the hands did not match the on-screen song. Also, there was a very strange moment at the end where the Windows Me interface appeared dia Player, leading other players to suspect that the alleged streaming was a setup.

A handful of players clashed with Schmooey and he defended himself for a while, but he soon broke down and confessed that some of his videos were staged, while all the others were real.

The other players weren’t convinced at all, and now that they knew what to look for, they took a closer look at Schmooey’s previous videos. Not that there were a handful of doctored videos. It is that all of them were. The trick techniques ranged from cutting and edit the scenes up to speed up the video that was originally playing at a much slower speed.

Discovered, Schmooey posted a video apologizing on January 15 and deleted all other videos from his channel, closed all his social media accounts to the public, and disappeared. He also returned the reward money that he collected all this time.

The worst thing about this story is that Schmooey was a good Guitar Hero player. He wasn’t a teenager locked in his room and tricking videos to get to the top. The player was active in his community and regularly attended high level tournaments alongside other players. If you have 27 minutes, it is worth spending them to see the fascinating research process that took to uncover the traps of this player.