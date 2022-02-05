The 28 most anticipated Netflix movies in 2022 according to the platform itself

It has been more than a month since 2022 started, but in Netflix They wanted to hurry when launching a video presenting their most powerful films for this year. Let’s go, his most anticipated films according to the platform itself

It is surprising that out of this preview there have been such promising titles as ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’, which also premieres this month, or ‘Havoc’, an action thriller by Gareth Evans (‘Murder Raid’) with Tom Hardy at the helm of the cast, but Netflix wanted to choose these 28 movies to trigger the expectations of the public towards what is to come.

Next we are going to review all those titles, also following the same order as in the video so that you can get a better idea of ​​what you can expect from them. Without more to add, Let’s get into the matter.

These are the great Netflix releases for 2022

‘The Mother’ : action movie starring Jennifer Lopez and Gael Garcia Bernal with Nikki Caro (‘Mulan’) behind the scenes. her story revolves around an assassin who returns to action to protect her daughter.

'The Adam Project': the new collaboration of Ryan Reynolds with Shawn Levy after the entertaining 'Free Guy'. It tells the story of a man who travels back in time to contact himself when he was just 13 years old to confront his father. His handsome cast also boasts Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener.

'Day Shift': a fantastic comedy in which Jamie Foxx gives life to a family man with a seemingly gray life who is actually dedicated to hunting vampires.

'The gray spy': Netflix's most expensive movie so far is a thriller of the Russo Brothers ('Avengers: Endgame') who faces Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. His story revolves around a CIA agent trying to hunt down a former colleague of his who has exposed CIA secrets.

'Spiderhead': the new of Chris Hemsworth on Netflix after the successful 'Tyler Rake' in the new Joseph Kosinski. In it we will travel to a prison where experimenters are used as guinea pigs to test drugs that alter emotions.





'Slumberland': the new of Francis Lawrence ('Constantine') is a fantastic adventure about a girl trying to locate her father, who disappeared in a mystical country, with the help of a peculiar creature with the face of Jason Momoa.

'Falling for Christmas': romantic comedy about a spoiled heiress played by Lindsay Lohan who suffers an accident and is left amnesiac, staying in the care of a cabin owner and his daughter during the days leading up to Christmas.

: romantic comedy about a spoiled heiress played by who suffers an accident and is left amnesiac, staying in the care of a cabin owner and his daughter during the days leading up to Christmas. ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’: the Oscar-winning Mexican director offers his dream version of the Italian tale about the wooden boy who wants to be a real boy through the use of stop-motion animation.

'Madea's Homecoming': new adventure of the popular character created by Tyler Perry that tells how a family reunion is prepared that could go wrong when a series of secrets come to light.

'Boo!': action comedy starring Marlon Wayans about a teenager who sparks a playful spirit on Halloween, causing all the decorations on the thing to come to life and wreak havoc.





'They Cloned Tyrone': science fiction comedy starring Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris who play an unlikely trio investigating a government conspiracy.

'Sump': Korean action thriller in which Joo-woon brings to life a man who wakes up with no memory of who he is and with a mission: to rescue a girl.

'The School for Good and Evil': adaptation of the novel by Somen Chainani about two inseparable girls who are kidnapped and end up in a magical world. Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh are the great claims of its cast.

'Enola Holmes 2': Sherlock Holmes' sister played by Millie Bobby Brown returns to face a new case. It seems that the version of the mythical detective embodied by Henry Cavill will have more weight than in the first installment.

'Tall Girl 2': sequel to the romantic comedy released in 2019 with Ava Michelle in the title role. Jodi's newfound popularity begins to work against her.





'End of the Road': thriller starring Queen Latifah in which a family is stalked by a mysterious murderer in the New Mexico desert.

'hustle': comedy about the world of basketball in which Adam Sandler discovers a great promise in Spain and takes him to the United States with the idea that he will become an NBA star.

'We Have a Ghost': new horror movie Christopher Landon, responsible for titles like 'Happy day of your death' or 'This body makes me feel like death'. It tells the story of a family that discovers a ghost (David Harbor) in his new house, achieving great success in social networks.

'me time': comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart about a man who usually prefers to stay home but agrees to join a crazy weekend with his best friend. Obviously, nothing will go as planned.

'The Good Nurse': a true crime in the form of a film that explores the case of Charles Cullen, who killed more than 300 patients before being captured. Eddie Redmayne gives life to the feared criminal, but watch out for the presence in his cast of Jessica Chastain.





'Don't Blame Karma': Mexican film about a petulant dressmaker who blames karma for her bad luck in life before her sister forces her to rethink things. Directs Elizabeth Miller.

'Wendell & Wild': stop-motion animation and Henry Selick ('Nightmare Before Christmas') are enough claim so that many of us are already looking forward to seeing this story of two demon brothers who must face their evil sister after escaping from the underworld.

'Luckiest Girl Alive': adaptation of the homonymous novel by Jessica Knoll about the editor of a successful magazine who hides a traumatic past. Mila Kunis gives life to its protagonist and its cast also includes Finn Wittrock, Connie Britton and Jennifer Beals.

'You People': new feature film Kenya Barris creator of 'Black-ish', with a great cast: Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, David Duchovny and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. It is a comedy about a couple and their families exploring different topics, from love in our time to generational differences.

'The Takedown': French action thriller led by Omar Sy, who we should also see soon in season 3 of 'Lupin'. Its story centers on two men doing everything in their power to protect their families.




