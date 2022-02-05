The 11 best movies to go back to the 90s

Fact checked The article has been checked for accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe our content is inaccurate, out of date or otherwise questionable, you may contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

The 90s have that magic that still captivates us today. The cinema is no stranger to this and has given us excellent productions. We review them.

Glorious decade of 1990, well for many they spent the best moments that life gave them. How could it be otherwise, the cinema accompanied this stage. We propose a review of the best films to go back to the 90s and remember what we were doing at that time.

Remembering and rewatching some of the film productions of that time fills us with happiness and nostalgia. Do not lose more time.

1. The Silence of the Lambs

We start this list with a movie classic that has given us goosebumps and has scenes that will never be erased. Released in 1991 and starring Jodie Foster and the great Anthony Hopkins, winner of a Oscar for his role as Hannibal Lecter. He still bristles at this cannibal whose gaze disturbs.

Dr. Lecter is a murderer and psychoanalyst who finds himself in a maximum security prison. Young detective Starling must track down a serial killer who, after killing teenage women, rips their skin off with chilling thoroughness.

With the idea of ​​knowing how a criminal of these characteristics thinks, he contacts Lecter to decipher the next steps of buffalo billthe new terror of the city.

2. Pulp Fiction

The fantastic and eccentric Quentin Tarantino directed this film that earned him the title of one of the best film directors. Winner of the Palme d’Or award and starring John Travolta and Uma Thurman, it has a plot in which two hitmen must take care of the sensual wife of her boss during her absence. Anything can happen in a Tarantino movie…

Tarantino’s films always bring surprises in the plot and in his way of approaching the story.

3.Sevens

known as Capitals sins in Spanish, its director David Fincher keeps us in suspense until the second ending of this movie that revolutionized scripts about serial killers. The leading duo is in charge of Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman.

Morgan in the role of a detective about to retire who must teach the ins and outs of the trade to a young colleague who is just starting out. Both go in search of a serial killer whose crimes represent the 7 deadly sins, but with a cruelty that escapes the mind of any mortal. The ending is electrifying… remember?

4. The Truman Show

Anyone who has seen this film has hardly experienced the paranoia of being watched all the time. The actor of that moment was, without a doubt, Jim Carrey. This time he makes us laugh and get excited at the same time with his performance.

Truman suspects that he is being watched., feels that since he was born something is wrong… and he is not wrong. His life is a soap opera, since the supposed place where she lives is nothing more than a fictional city set up in a television studio.

5. Home alone

Macaulay Culkin plays Kevin McCallister, a boy who is inadvertently left home alone after his large family boards a plane on Christmas Eve. Until his mom finds out that she had forgotten about him and they can go back, the boy must manage to protect his home from two criminals they want to do their thing.

6. Terminator 2: Judgment Day

The second installment of this saga is one of the best science fiction movies that marked the 90s with fire. Directed by James Cameron and with actors such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.caused a stir back in 1991, when it filled the big screens around the world.

A human-looking robot from the future must protect Sarah Connor and her son because these two people are key to saving the world.

7. Jurassic Park

Who says dinosaurs can’t populate the earth again? At least, this is a reality in Steven Spielberg’s film, in which the impossible becomes reality with worrying ease.

A group of scientists manage to revive different species of dinosaurs and create a theme park that is destined for success, except for one small detail: human greed.

8.Scream

A film that has left us breathless and it took our breath away every time we heard the phone ring. Although the story involving teenagers and serial killers may seem cliché, the way the criminal stalks his victims was new.

The protagonist of this story is going through very difficult times while a criminal causes panic among the town’s residents. The mask from this film is still marketed today and is an excellent costume.

9.Titanic

One of the highest-grossing films in the history of cinema in which James Cameron directs a resounding success. The story stems from the actual sinking of the titanica It happened in 1912. From there comes a love story as unforgettable as it is wonderful.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio add passion and romance to this film and they make us understand that love does not know social classes, but rather the chemistry of two skins that attract each other like magnets.

10. Sixth sense

One of the best movies that were on the big screen in the 90’s. The twist of the script surprises us and leaves us perplexed.

Bruce Willis plays a psychologist who treats children with mental problems. His life will change forever when he meets 8-year-old Cole (Haley Joel Osment). What happens to this child? “I see dead people” he answers with horror in his eyes. Do you remember the ending?

The youngest can also enjoy these classics that do not go out of style.

11.Matrix

We close our list with this work of science fiction that shook the foundations of what we know as reality and questioned even our very existence in this world. If there was such a world.

Groundbreaking special effects fight scenes that continue to be seen on the big screen to this day are part of this groundbreaking film. Neo (Keanu Reeves) works in computer science and his life is transformed when he reads a message on his computer screen.

terms like virtual reality Y world dominated by machines dominate and guide the plot. They are those jewels of cinema that we always want to see again.

The best movies to return to the 90s are a path of nostalgia

The cinema that we enjoy today would not be the same if the 90’s had not left its indelible mark in terms of productions, scripts, artists and mythical scenes. We invite you to see them again and enjoy the movie classics. After all, only a few decades have passed since their release and they are still in force.

