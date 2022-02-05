Sylvester Stallone May Sell Los Angeles’ Most Expensive Mansion (And You’ll Be Surprised To Who)

A few days ago, the actor Sylvester Stallone, famous for playing the famous fictional boxer, Rocky Balboa, put his mansion located in the luxurious Beverly Park development in Beverly Hills up for sale for the impressive sum of 130 million dollars (106 million of euros). However, an artist has bid on the mansion for less than half the asking price.

This is the singer Adele, who has offered the actor 51.5 million euros to become the new owner of the exclusive complex. According to ‘TMZ’, the actor accepted the offer and they are just waiting for the reports of the respective inspections so that the house passes into the hands of the interpreter of “Easy On Me”.

Adele’s new property is a huge Mediterranean-inspired mansion with almost 2,000 square meters of construction. The property has eight en-suite bedrooms and 12 full bathrooms on an area of ​​more than 14,000 square meters. The house is located in one of the most exclusive communities in Los Angeles, in the 90210 district in Beverly Hills. After Adele moves into her new house she will be able to enjoy the presence of some famous neighbors like: Justin Bieber, Dwayne Johnson, Denzel Washington, Sofia Vergara. Magic Johnson and Mark Wahlberg.

One of the advantages offered by the former Stallone mansion is its location within the exclusive community, since the house is located on a cul-de-sac with a long private driveway that allows it to maintain a great distance from the other houses on the site, to increase the privacy of the property. Another detail to consider in this mansion is the design of the pool, since it is designed as an infinity pool with direct views of the city valley. The house is completely renovated and has luxurious details that add great economic and aesthetic value to the mansion.

The living room of the mansion is decorated in an avant-garde style, with details in neutral tones and decorations in wood and metals. In addition, it has a secondary living room that joins the open concept kitchen, with light blue furniture and high-end appliances. The mansion also has a large movie theater and several rooms with large glass windows to admire the beautiful views of the city.

In the event that Adele formalizes the purchase of the mansion, she must take into account that there is a room with a decoration alluding to Stallone’s achievements; since she has a statue of the actor in the middle of the room and several action figures with reference to his iconic characters: Rocky Balboa and Rambo. If the singer is a fan of the movie saga, she can keep it as it is to keep a good memory of the actor, if not, she must completely renew it in her style.

This would be the fourth (and most expensive) property Adele has bought in Beverly Hills, as she has three other mansions in this area of ​​Los Angeles.