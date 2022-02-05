swimming in the United States imposes a new regulation for transgender people from his case

Lia Thomas, the transgender swimmer who has sparked widespread controversy for her triumphs competing in the women’s swimming league. (Photo: Getty Images)

After the controversy unleashed by the case of the transgender swimmer, Lia Thomas, the American swimming federation, USA Swimming, took the decision to promulgate a new regulation for athletes of these characteristics. With a vision of gender inclusion, but also competitive equity, This regulation emphasizes the concentration of testosterone and physical development during puberty.

Through a statement, the highest authority of North American swimming said: “USA Swimming has and will continue to champion gender equality and the inclusion of all cisgender and transgender women and their rights to participate in sport, while strongly supporting competitive fairness at elite levels of competition.”

The new regulation will keep an eye on the count of the testosterone concentration in the blood, which must be below 5 nanomoles per liter during the 36 months prior to the competition. Furthermore, in these cases, must add studies that prove that their previous development, beyond having had medical interventions, does not give you competitive advantages over your rivals.

Lia Thomas: Competes in swimming with women, after having changed her gender. Before, when his name was Will, he practiced the sport among men (Capture)

In an analysis carried out by the federation, they found that the top-ranked woman in the 2021 competitions would, on average, be ranked 536th in all men’s events. In this sense, for the organization, “the development of elite politics recognizes, therefore, a competitive difference in the male and female categories and the disadvantages that this entails in face-to-face elite competition.”

The inclusion of transgender people in sport is an issue that the different organizations and federations have been passing the ball to each other for a long time: the International Olympic Committee decided to refer the issue to each of the international federations, something that from the International Swimming Federation had been postponing until this precedent, conducted by the NCAA and USA Swimming.

The trans swimmer who broke the stopwatch

The case of Lia Thomas, revealed a problem that is happening in many sports. And it is the correct inclusion of transgender people in the different disciplines without generating imbalances in competitive equality and respecting fair play.

The 22-year-old swimmer, born in Texas, competed until 2019 as a male (when his name was Will), making the men’s team at the University of Pennsylvania for three years, until his sex change. since then received testosterone suppression treatment for one year and complied with the rules in force up to that time.

Upon his return, in November 2021, broke several college and Ivy League women’s records In addition to achieving the best mark of the year in the 200-meter freestyle, with a notable difference from his peers, which generated rejection from many sectors of the swimming environment.

The new regulation focuses on the amount of testosterone before competitions and the development during puberty in transgender athletes (Hunter Martin)

The fact became relevant after the judge of the USA Swimming Federation, Cynthia Millen will resign from her position in protest by this case following a letter submitted by a group of university parents in which they referred to Thomas as a threat to women’s sport.

From that moment some athletes expressed themselves in this regard, as is the case of the former tennis player Martina Navratilova and former Olympic swimming champion and current attorney and director of Champion Women, Nancy Lynn Hogshead. Both openly supported the position of young Thomas.

“Transgender women should be allowed to compete in women’s sports, as long as they can show that they have mitigated the athletic advantages that come with male puberty,” Hogshead said.

