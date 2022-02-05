Superior Draw Results 2712: LIST of winners of the National Lottery for February 4, 2022

This Friday, February 4, the National lottery edited on Top Draw 2712, whose ticket is dedicated to muralism, an artistic movement that emerged in Mexico in the 1920s. The muralists tried to capture their vision of national identity and the social and political situation of the country.

Also, the results of the Top Draw 2712 They were given through a live broadcast on the YouTube channel of the National lottery. In Binary Herald We share the complete list with the winning numbers.

Results of the Superior Draw 2712 of the National Lottery

To know if you are the winner of any of the prizes of the Top Draw 2712click THIS LINK to check if your “a bit” of the Lottery was awarded.

Number of the Grand Prize, of 17 million pesos:

Number of the second prize, of 1.44 million pesos:

Complete list of winning numbers of the Superior Draw 2712 of February 4, 2022 / YouTube screenshot: National Lottery

The Top Draw 2712 It honors muralism, a movement that distinguished itself by having an educational purpose that sought to spread part of Mexican culture and life to a mass public, so most of the works were carried out on the walls of public buildings.

In addition, the lottery ticket of this raffle honors Jorge González Camarena, a painter who produced more than 2,000 pieces on nationalist and historical themes, among others. Also, he restored colonial monuments, promoted the conservation of old buildings, such as the Castle of San Juan de Ulúa in Veracruz, in addition to other buildings.

