Summary of the match Rayados vs Al Ahly (0-1). Club World Cup

Rayados signed a monumental failure in the Club World Cupafter losing 0-1 against Al Ahly in the Quarterfinals, a team that raised a serious game despite having 13 absences and working without their DT all week and will have to settle for fight for fifth place.

In the first half, the Egyptian champion looked for a counterattack, only registering three shots on goal, but they were the clearest options of the first half, saving Andrada Y Hector Moreno to the team he leads Javier Aguirrewho had 12 shots, 65 percent possession of the ball, but they could not reflect it on the scoreboard.

Rogelio Funes Mori warned at minute 2 after a robbery of Maxi Meza that the striker finished with a shot that the rival goalkeeper managed to send to a corner kick.

The first of the Africans was at minute 3, when Hussein Al-Shahat He cut between two defenders and took a shot that the Sabandija narrowed well. Taher Mohamed appeared alone at 27 ‘after winning the mark from Meza after a cross from the left, but he could not hit it well in his shot and the ball went to one side.

At 37 ‘he had another chance Al-Shahattaking advantage of an error Rudolph Pizarro why get into the area, but it took him a while to shoot, even so Héctor Moreno saved his team from the goal, practically on the line.

The scoring opened at minute 52′, when Andrada rushed out and could not keep a ball and left a rebound that Mohamed Hani he grabbed outside the area and took a whiplash for 1-0.

Three minutes later, at 55′, Maxi Meza was able to equalize in a ball by air that was left in the area, but the goalkeeper Aly Lofty He dressed as a hero by taking the shot in a great way.

The partial result against caused Javier Aguirre to put Jesus Gallardo Y Vincent Jansen by Sebastián Vegas and Alfonso González, looking to tie the game, although it was difficult for them to get hold of the ball.

But the royals did not have a clear idea to attack and Walid Suleiman could do the second 81′ that would have finished the game, with a header that went over the goal Andrada and again at 87′

Now scratched will face the loser Al Jazeera Y Al Hilal to fight for fifth place in the Club World Cup after being eliminated for the third time in Quarter finals as in the 2011 and 2013 edition.