Steven Spielberg to direct David Lynch in ‘The Fabelmans’

David Lynch will report to his colleague Steven Spielberg after confirming your join the cast of the film drama The Fabelmans, which is based on childhood from the acclaimed film director.

Is It is not the first time that Lynch acts, although details about the role he will play are still being kept under wraps according to information from Variety. The four-time Oscar nominee is recognized in a career that includes The elephant Man (1980), with which he was considered best director, in addition to dunes (1984), Blue Velvet (1986), Down the dark side of the road (1997) and Dreams, mysteries and secrets (2001).

Thanks to Twin Peaks (1990-1991) the public could see it in front of the camera in a series he created with Mark Frost where he appeared as FBI agent Gordon Cole. He also had some special performances in louis (2012), as Gus in The Cleveland Show (2009–2013) and a supporting role in Lucky (2017).

Lynch will work alongside Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Judd Hirsch, Gabriel LaBelle, Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord, Keeley Karsten, Birdie Borria, Alina Brace, Sophia Kopera, Oakes Fegley, Sam Rechner, Chloe East, Julia Butters, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, Jonathan Hadary and Isabelle Kusman, who are confirmed in The Fabelmans.

The script for the project was co-written by Spielberg himself with Tony Kushner. remembering moments during his growth stage in arizona city. In the production are Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger. Although a certain secrecy has been handled by history, it is known that the actor Paul Dano will play a character inspired by Spielberg’s father, while Michelle Williams will play a version of her mother., Julia Butters with her sister Anne and Seth Rogen with his uncle.