Sony to pay $1.2 billion to Bungie employees to prevent their departure

Little by little we are learning new details of the surprising acquisition of Bungie by Sony, an agreement announced this Monday and amounting to $3.6 billion. Thanks to the company’s latest financial report, today we learned that a significant percentage of that figure will go directly to the company’s employees as a strategy to keep them in the company once the purchase becomes effective.

Sony’s financial report says that a third of those 3.6 billion will be paid to Bungie employees with the intention of preventing their departure, that is, we are talking about around $1.2 billion dedicated to that end. The rest of the money will go to private investors who own the shares of the company responsible for the saga. Destiny.

It will be distributed over the years as a salary bonus

The 1.2 billion dollars will be distributed among the employees over the next few years, so it does not mean that they will receive a part of the purchase money as such, but that they will be applied to their salary as a kind of bonus. Of course, in the same report we read that most of that money will be distributed in the first two years after the closing of the agreement, so at first said bonus will be larger.

As they collect in Forbes, they work at Bungie about 900 peoplewhich means that if the distribution were equal, each employee would receive $1.3 million. Although there are no details of how this bonus will be paid, it is not expected that the distribution will be so egalitarian, but rather that the workers would receive more money the higher their position.

The purchase of Bungie by Sony has been a commitment by the PlayStation company to games as a service, in fact it plans to launch ten new titles of this type before 2026. Bungie is already working on a new license which, as both companies made clear when announcing the acquisition agreement, will be multiplatform.