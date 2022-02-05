Sommer Ray lies on the sheets and wears a flirtatious look

The young American model, sommer rayunleashed the madness in social networks after publishing a risky photo session that provoked intense reactions from his devoted fans, in which he had no problem posing from his room in an attractive white ensemble that exposed his spectacular anatomy .

It is well known that the beautiful influencer has positioned herself as one of the Internet users’ favorites thanks to the striking content that she often shares on her digital platforms, where she usually uploads some of her collaborations with important clothing brands, in addition to proudly showing off her excellent physical condition with bold beach and sports outfits.

Read also: From the heights Veronica Bielik unleashes sighs when turning around

It’s not uncommon for the famous 24-year-old American to have a statuesque figure, as she has spent several years of her life wearing a healthy standard of livingwithout having excesses and doing his training routines quite often, which he has shown on more than one occasion on his Tik Tok profile.

With her most recent publication through her personal account on the social network of the camera, the beautiful internet celebrity immediately grabbed the spotlight by being seen with a revealing outfit on the sheets, while modeling lying on her stomach and throwing a fierce look to the camera lens.

Read also: As a Greek goddess, Anastasia Karanikolaou wears a bikini on the beach

Revealing her perfect tan, Sommer dared to wear a flirtatious white outfit, which consisted of a set of underwear along with a button-down shirt that she wore on top, but none of the garments managed to hide her overwhelming curves.

“I have lost my mind trying to understand yours”, is the message that Ray placed in the description of his publication, with which he has been able to attract the attention of more than half a million people, exceeding 851 thousand reactions of likes thanks to her devoted fans, who were quick to show up to drop their little red hearts on the photos of the US-born model Colorado.

Visit the YouTube channel of LA SIRENA giving Click here

Join our WhatsApp.



Follow @LaSirenaNoticia





Follow us on