Sofía Vergara showed a photo of the scar left by cancer to call her fans

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Colombian actress Sofia Vergara, 49 years oldshared a photo on her social networks in which she proudly showed the traces left by her fight against thyroid cancer.

In the photograph posted on her popular Instagram account, which has more than 24 million followers, we see the actress of modern-family looking through the lens of a camera and showing his scar on his neck.

“At 28 years old, cancer was not a word I expected to hear. It was just a routine annual checkup. However, the doctors found a lump in my throat, and that word would become part of my story,” he began. narrate Vergara, who recently shared a sensual photo in bikini under the #TBT tag.

The wife of actor Joe Manganiello he spoke of the “countless hours” he spent in radiation treatment. “Eventually I went into surgery. Today, I can say that I am a cancer survivor.”

The photo she published to tell her story has a special meaning for the businesswoman as well. “It was my first acting class after being diagnosed and receiving treatment. Seeing the scar on my throat reminds me how blessed I felt that day, and every day since.”

Sofia shows her scar

Sofia Vergara IG Sofia Vergara shows the scar left by cancer

Prevention is important

The protagonist of the new series of Netflix that narrates the life of the drug trafficker Griselda White highlighted the importance of prevention and early diagnosis.

“I am very lucky and very grateful to be able to tell my story and say that early prevention is extremely important. Schedule your annual checkup if you haven’t already.”