SICT affirms that it complies with ICAO in Aviation Medicine

In relation to the note “Non-specialist doctors rule on aeronautical personnel” published on its news portal on February 1, the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport (SICT) specifies, through its General Directorate of Protection and Medicine Prevention in Transport (DGPMPT) the following:

The 15 doctors”authorized third parties” that provide services in the Medical Units of the SICT Centers have a professional license in some type of specialty such as cardiology, general surgery, anesthesiology, internal medicine, orthopedics and traumatology.

This, in compliance with the provisions of the Regulation of the Service of Preventive Medicine in Transport in section II of article 45: “In the event that the medical examiner requests authorization for the application of the comprehensive psychophysical examination to the aeronautical technical personnel, he must present a professional certificate that certifies the specialty of aviation medicine or any medical specialty”.

Individuals who requested authorization to perform the function of “authorized third-party doctor” are given an exam on general medical knowledge and another on knowledge of the medical requirements to determine the aptitude or not of aeronautical technical personnel.

The ICAO document called “Civil Aviation Medicine Manual”, which derives from the Chicago Convention and its annexes, stipulates in numeral 1.2.13 the following regarding the evaluating doctor: “Qualified and experienced doctor in the practice of medicine aeronautics, which has been designated by the licensing authority and has the competencies to assess and determine health statuses of importance for flight safety”.

The doctors who provide their services in the Medical Units of the SICT Centers, in the General Directorate of Protection and Preventive Medicine in Transport (DGPMPT) and authorized third parties, remain in constant update on the topics of aviation medicine with the courses of: Induction to the Federal Civil Aviation Agency; Basic course in Aerospace Medicine groups 1, 4 and groups 2, 3, of the Medical Requirements related to aeronautical technical personnel; course of the Manual of the Aeronautical Verifier Inspector – Medical Evaluator; the Operational Safety Systems course, the Quality Systems course; Accident Investigation course and; the Diploma in Aerospace Medicine, according to the training programs of this dependency.

Therefore, the qualification established by the ICAO in the “Manual of Civil Aviation Medicine” in numeral 1.2.13, is fulfilled through the various training programs imparted by the SICT, through its competent regulatory areas.

In this way, the certificates of psychophysical aptitude requested by aeronautical technical personnel to obtain or revalidate their federal license are granted to those who have met the medical requirements for air personnel established by the Regulations of the Preventive Medicine Service in Transport, which are ruled by professionals with the experience and qualifications required by international standards and those of the country.

On the other hand, the DGPMPT has initiated a new Medical Examination Program in Operation at the Mexico City International Airportwhose purpose is to evaluate the state of health of the personnel during their work and determine if they are fit to drive federal transportation safely on federal communication routes.

The SICT reiterates its commitment to guarantee the exercise of the best practices in complying with regulations on the matterto help prevent accidents due to human factors

