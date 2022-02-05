Selena Gomez Has 16 Tattoos – Here’s What They All Mean

Music is not the only art form Selena Gomez uses to express herself. Over the years, the pop star has amassed a growing collection of tattoos as permanent reminders of dates, events, and people she has encountered in her personal and professional lives since rising to stardom. Selena has 16 tattoos to date, though since it seems she’s gotten into the habit of sporting a new one every few months for the past few years, we’re guessing she’s probably not done adding to her collection.

The “Rare” singer has tattoos of quotes, single words, symbols, dates and much more, and all of them are delicately placed on various parts of her body, from her neck to her wrist and behind her ear. Selena recently debuted a stunning rose tattoo that she got after visiting Bang Bang Tattoo, a New York tattoo parlor owned by her favorite artist, Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy. The rose is bright pink with a dripping design and is located in the center of her back, and is one of many matching tattoos she has gotten with some of her friends and fellow celebrities.

If you want to see a photo of each of Selena’s tattoos, are curious about the meaning of some of them, or just want to get inspired by your own tattoos, read on for a quick guide to her 16 tattoos.

1 Rosa

In December, Selena debuted a new tattoo of a rose with a dripping stem in the middle of her back. The rose turns out to be a matching tattoo he got with close friend and former Victoria’s Secret model Cara Delevingne.

“I was maybe 16 when I met her. She calls me ‘Rosebud,’ so it’s a nickname,” the Rare Beauty founder said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “I’ve always wanted a rose and now I have one and I love it.”

2 “Rare”

The singer kicked off 2020 with a tattoo of the word “rare” just below her right ear, a nod to her latest album and now the name of her beauty brand.

3 crosses

In 2021, the singer got a cross tattooed on her collarbone, courtesy of New York’s Bang Bang Tattoo.

4 praying hands

Selena has a thigh tattoo of praying hands holding rosary beads that she got shortly before the 2019 American Music Awards.

5 Arrow

Together with her close friend, singer Julia Michaels, Selena had an arrow tattooed on her hand. “My arrow points to you forever,” he captioned a photo of the tattoo on his Instagram Story.

6 “1”

Selena has another matching number one tattoo that she got with one of her oldest best friends, Courtney Barry.

“The way you handle life’s most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful,” she wrote in an Instagram tribute to her friend. “You are moved from the smallest stories to the most heartbreaking, you give someone your perfume if they tell you you smell good, you are fucking funny and always stand firm in your faith, a caring sister, an amazing friend and a beautiful daughter. You are the definition of a baby made with fear and wonder.”

7 “4”

That same day, the singer got a number four tattooed on her forearm along with her four closest friends.

8 semicolon

After 13 Reasons Why became a breakout series on Netflix, Selena, the show’s executive producer, got a semicolon tattooed on her wrist alongside cast members Alisha Boe and Tommy Dorfman. The semicolon tattoos are a reference to Project Semicolon, a suicide prevention and mental health awareness platform.

9 “LXXVI”

On the back of his neck he has a tattoo of Roman numerals that translates to the number 76. The tattoo is likely a reference to his mother’s year of birth, 1976.

10 “Sunshine”

On his right foot is the word “sun”. It’s supposed to be a nod to his grandmother, whom he once called his sunshine in a 2016 tweet.

11 “Love Yourself First”

Selena has a phrase in Arabic on the side of her ribcage. It can be translated as “love yourself first”.

12″G”

The singer has a small “g” under her ear. According to Cosmopolitan, the tattoo is in reference to her younger sister, Gracie.

13 music note

One tattoo that needs no explanation is her wrist tattoo of a musical note. According to Insider, it’s his first tattoo, and he explained the story behind it to Access Hollywood in 2012.

“Everyone thought it was a heart for some reason, but music is a big influence in my life,” he said. “I was named after a singer, I’m a singer and many other personal reasons.”

14 Numbers

Selena has a tattoo just above her right elbow, but since it’s not always visible, it’s never been clear what the design is. However, some fans suspect that the tattoo is numbers, more specifically numbers that mark the date of his kidney transplant.

15 “God Who Strengthens Me”

On her right thigh, Selena has the phrase “God who strengthens me,” a reference to the Bible verse from Philippians 4:13 that says, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

16 Another Date

If you look closely at Selena’s left hip, you can see a tattoo that appears to say “x31,” which represents the day she met one of her best friends, according to an interview with Refinery 29.