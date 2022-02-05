Salma Hayek will be in the 2022 edition of the SuperBowl – Publimetro Chile

Salma Hayek will be part of the guest stars at SuperBowl LVI. The actress will be present as the image of an aggressive advertising campaign during the final NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, reported TVAzteca.com.

And is not for less. The Veracruzana will appear as the Greek goddess Hera to promote an electric car from the German brand BMW, which has her very excited. Through her social networks, she shared a photo of the catalog and wrote:

“I am so excited that my first announcement from @BMWUSA is for their first electric iX. Check it out on 2.13.22 @BMW #BMWElectric.” As expected, the intrigue for the luxurious product that Salma wants to position is moving her fans to learn more about the brand, although the actress is not offering more details.

Salma Hayek will be in the 2022 edition of the Super Bowl

In the campaign, Salma embodies the Greek goddess of marriage and defender of women, dressed in a diadem and scepter, all very much in the style of ancient Samos. This promotion is expected to reach record audience figures because the advertising segment of this television event is one of the most expensive in the world.

At 55 years old, the Mexican is one of the most versatile film and television performers. She does very well with character roles, but when it comes to the comedy genre she has the necessary spark, which is why she always appears on the list of eligible for big related projects.

As if that were not enough, Arnold Schwarzenegger will appear in the same campaign characterized as Zeus. Another that will be present is the German Ralf Moeller as Poseidon. Moeller is famous for big productions like Gladiator or The Scorpion King.

An NFL fan

With 20.4 million followers, the actress recalled on Instagram @salmahayek that in previous editions she has been present, such is the case of her participation in the second part of the movie ‘They are like children’ where we saw her next to Adam Sandler . In the video she appears wearing a cheerleader outfit in one of the scenes.

All doubts will be cleared up next February 13 during the sporting event that will start at 5:30 p.m. from the iconic SoFi Stadium, in Los Angeles, home of Super Bowl LVI. At the level of the live show that takes place at halftime, the organizers opted for urban rhythms such as rap and hip-hop. Stars like Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige will be in attendance.

It is estimated that the duration of the musical show will last 13 minutes. As a curious fact, the halftime singers do not charge anything to go on stage, since the publicity that the SuperBowl gives them is so effective that their personal numbers multiply almost in real time, and millionaire sales are derived from their songs or albums. , specified usas.com.