Rockstar confirms a “significantly” more ambitious new Grand Theft Auto

Image : RockstarGames

After years of rumors (which have been intensifying in recent months), Rockstar Games has finally confirmed the development of a new installment of Grand Theft Auto. A possible GTA 6 that, according to the company, will be “significantly” more ambitious than the long-running GTA 5.

The company has made the most anticipated announcement by fans without fanfare, at the end of a “community update” on its news page and with a couple of tweets They already have close to 100,000 retweets.

This is the statement that Rockstar has published on its website:

Given the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new installment in the Grand Theft Auto series. As with every new project we embark on, our goal is to go significantly further than we’ve done before, and we’re pleased to confirm that active development is underway on the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series. We look forward to sharing more information as soon as we’re ready, so stay tuned to Rockstar Newswire for official details. On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and can’t wait to step into the future with you! RockstarGames

On Twitter, the company has repeated its commitment to go “significantly further” with this delivery, which fits with some of the recent rumors. These rumors speak of a map based on Vice City that changes over time, in the same way as the Fortnite map evolves each season, and with multiple playable characters (including the franchise’s first female lead). But again, these are just rumours.

GTA 6 is believed to be the only new game in development that Rockstar has in mind for the current generation of consoles, but the company has taken its time to announce it, and has not yet set an official date. The reason would be not to put too much pressure or “crunch” on the developers, as happened with Red Dead Redemption 2, but others insiders suggest that the development of GTA 6 is a “disaster” and that the game has been restarted several times.

While it is true that GTA 5 is the installment that has been on sale the longest without a successor (almost 10 years since 2012), it is also the most popular and best-selling game in history. The games They arrived on PS5 and Xbox Series X last year, and GTA Online received a story update with music from Dr. Dre.

the kind that interrupted a German television program live to ask for GTA 6 to be released must be a little calmer today.