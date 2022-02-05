”Roar” the new anthology series of Apple TV + with Nicole Kidman shows its first images

Nicole Kidman to star in and executive produce Roar | AppleTV+

the streaming platform AppleTV+ He has just revealed the first images of what his anthology series, which is set to premiere this year, will look like. ”roar”the new dark comedy that will be starring mostly women, with the incredible cast with figures such as Nicole Kidmanthe winner of a Grammy and a Tony Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merrit Wever, Alison Brie Y Betty Gilpin. Kidman will also be executive director of the series. The story is based on a book of short stories with the same name written by cecelia ahern and seeks to encompass the full range of experiences of what it means to be a woman in the twentieth century.

”Roar” will have the opportunity to tell various stories in a short period of time, as each chapter will focus on the perspective of different women in today’s world. The first images show Kidman, Gilpin, Wever and Erivo, in very different circumstances. The creators and showrunners of ”Roar”, Carly Mensch Y Liz Flahivehave combined “magical realism, familiar home and professional settings, and futuristic worlds,” all in a captivating and intimate look at the lives of these women.

Source: Apple TV+



This will be the first series Mensch and Flahive are bringing to Apple TV+, after hosting ”GLOW” in Netflix, which unfortunately had to be canceled during the pandemic, so fans, disappointed by this unfortunate news, looked forward to this new series from the same creators. platform Manzanahas already had popular and critically acclaimed series, including “Ted Lasso” Y ”The Morning Show”so ”Roar” will have a seal of quality worth admiring from other new productions, both on this platform and other more popular ones such as Netflix, Amazon-Prime or Hulu.

Mensch and Flahive are also listed as executive producers on the series along with Kidman and Per Saari at Blossom Films. Other producers include Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky Y allie goss in Made Up Stories, along with Ahern in Greenlight Go and Theresa Park at Per Capita Productions.

”Roar” will premiere on AppleTV+ on April 15.

Source: Apple TV+

