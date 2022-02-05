Rihanna’s applauded belly (and Demi Moore’s criticized pregnant cover)
BarcelonaRihanna has been caught walking with her boyfriend through Harlem with a prominent pregnant belly that she was carrying in the air –despite the frigid New York winter…– and literally half the world has celebrated the news. Memes of people hitting each other with the caption “A$AP Rocky’s sperm fighting to be Rihanna’s son” or memes of people crying bitterly accompanied by the text “Rihanna’s son’s classmates when they see that she is not his mother” They have been part of the fire that this week has made the pot of the pink press boil. This cyber revelry, however, is far from what happened years ago when a pregnant belly was the center of attention because it had appeared in the media with pride and fullness.