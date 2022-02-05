Rihanna’s applauded belly (and Demi Moore’s criticized pregnant cover)

BarcelonaRihanna has been caught walking with her boyfriend through Harlem with a prominent pregnant belly that she was carrying in the air –despite the frigid New York winter…– and literally half the world has celebrated the news. Memes of people hitting each other with the caption “A$AP Rocky’s sperm fighting to be Rihanna’s son” or memes of people crying bitterly accompanied by the text “Rihanna’s son’s classmates when they see that she is not his mother” They have been part of the fire that this week has made the pot of the pink press boil. This cyber revelry, however, is far from what happened years ago when a pregnant belly was the center of attention because it had appeared in the media with pride and fullness.

The joy that has awakened to see RiRi’s little belly holding the hand of the man she loves, full of XL jewels above her belly and covered with a coat vintage bubblegum pink by Chanel from 1996 –that at this point the signatures of fast fashion They must already be replicating…–, it has nothing to do with the bitter reception that the cover that opened the ban on proud and empowered pregnant women had in many sectors: Demi Moore’s for Vanity Fair in 1991. About the images that People broadcast exclusively from the singer from Barbados to break the news, only the styling has been commented, while on Moore’s cover some made an amendment to the entirety and the debate was terrifying. And that it all happened by chance.

The August 1991 issue of the aforementioned magazine had predicted that Moore would be the protagonist, but that it would be in a bottle green dress by New York designer Isaac Mizrahi. The person in charge of portraying her was a photographer at the level of Moore’s great fame at the time: Annie Leibovitz. The photographer, who was a personal friend of the actress’s marriage to Bruce Willis, had already taken photos of Moore nude in a particular way when she became pregnant with her first daughter with the actor, Rumer, in 1988. For this reason, when they finished the session that had been agreed upon, the famous North American portraitist proposed to her friend to take some nude photos of her in a simile of the session they had done years before. Still, someone from the magazine saw some of the photos where she wasn’t 100% nude and said, “This would make a fantastic cover!”

And so it ended up being. Against all odds, as the magazine itself published on the 25th anniversary of the cover, Demi Moore agreed to go nude on the cover without compensation. Simply because she liked the photo and the idea. And the rest is history: the cover hit the newsstands and the scandal was superlative. Among the many insults and insults received by the cover of that edition of Vanity Fair there is the fact that some newsstands sold the covered magazine as if it were pornography, or that it was accused of sexualizing everything as a matter of personal ambition. To become more famous. As if fame were a criminal act. As if Moore’s pregnancy were a matter of public interest that had to be put to a referendum…

Still, the fierce criticism disappeared like a lump of sugar in coffee and what remained was an unappealable reality. The one with the numbers: the magazine sold millions and sold out in many places. The impact was international and, once again, the most conservative tried to prevent an act of freedom for women without success, because the message that won was that pregnancies became forever more an element of beauty; since then, women who have wanted have been able to show pride from doors out. That cover is today one of the most iconic of the nineties. It is still completely current due to its recognizable aesthetic and, obviously, enormously current as a subversive element and political act of pop culture.

The word game”Demi Moore“(More Demi Moore) became a premonitory headline of the tsunami that the actress lived throughout the decade that was just beginning. The more and more she was talked about, the more it was confirmed that the step she had taken was socially transcendent. , which is demonstrated by the three decades that have followed, in which the media and later the social networks have been flooded with photos of pregnant women, who have claimed the beauty of their bodies, both dressed and undressed. has played an essential role in accompanying today’s women in their vindication of pregnancy as a symbol of empowerment.

Beyoncé, for example, had a very momentous pregnancy announcement. She was 2017 and surrounded by flowers she explained to the world that she was expecting twins. Her veil, the flowers or the underwear she was wearing were also applauded as the very fact of explaining it by exposing her body. The Kardashian sisters have also had millionaire announcements of their pregnancies, as well as artists like Nicki Minaj, accompanied by her first daughter. Victoria’s Secret models like Irina Shayk have walked pregnant for the lingerie firm. When the industry endorses a trend, the change is already irreversible.