Rihanna pregnant at 30 and other celebs

Pregnant Rihanna is one of the things of this 2022, which has given us light, that’s why we made a reunion of the famous ones who were mothers at that age.

To be or not to be a motheris one of the most transcendental decisions in the life of a woman, because undoubtedly the arrival of the children it changes the routine and opens the door to new experiences, whether the woman decides to be a single mother or live this stage as a couple.

Just as times have changed, perspective towards motherhood has been changing, and many women around the world have decided not be moms Or, postpone that moment until after 30.

One of these cases (and one that has us very excited) is Rihannawho recently shocked the world with the news that he will become mother.

Rihanna, at 33, is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky and revealed his baby bump in a Chanel parka and rhinestones, exactly! That baby is not born yet and already has a lot, but a lot of style.

The point is that seeing the also businesswoman pregnant reminded us of other celebrities who have postponed childbearing until after age 30, showing that only you own that decision and the moment you want it to happen.

Priyanka Chopra

The first son of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra came into this world on January 21, 2022. Priyanka, 39, gave birth to a beautiful and healthy baby girl.

The couple decided to have a baby by surrogacy. Getty Images

The couple has declared that they are excited by the idea that the family continues to grow, so perhaps in a short time we will have new and exciting news about this handsome pair.

Shakira

One of our spoiled Colombians debuted as a mother when she was 35 years old. In 2013, little Milan Piqué Mebarak made his triumphal entry into this world weighing almost three kilos and full of exceptional charisma.