Rihanna is pregnant! We love her maternity style

Nobody does it like Riri. The super singer/businesswoman/designer apart from being known for all of the above is also super popular for her great style, which we’re obviously obsessed with. But it’s his most recent fits that we can’t stop talking about. Well, Rihanna just announced that she is pregnant and her maternity style is impeccable.

Sweatpants with heels? Rihanna teaches us how to wear this combo

If you thought that Rihanna’s style was not compatible with pregnancy, think twice, because Riri has just shown us that being a cool mom You don’t have to be struggling with dressing well.

Rihanna definitely knows how to announce a pregnancy, and what better way to do it than by wearing a vintage 1996 Chanel pink coat and jeans to keep it casual, the best of both worlds. Honestly who wouldn’t want to announce their pregnancy like that. We can’t deny that A$AP also gave us a good look with those leather pants and chunky shoes, but if there was someone who stole the spotlight it was definitely Queen Riri.

Despite the fact that the pregnancy was not yet officially confirmed, the internet already had its suspicions due to the extra baggy looks that the singer had been wearing recently. Now that we have confirmed the suspicions we can also confirm that Rihanna’s motherly style has been simply iconic and we can’t wait to recreate it.

Now that it all makes sense, we run through Rihanna’s most recent looks so you have some inspo as you put together your maternity looks. Ready?

The best of Rihanna’s maternity style

rihanna maternity style
Via @ririgalbadd
rihanna pregnancy style
Via @ririgalbadd
Rihanna pregnancy maternity style
Via @ririgalbadd
Rihanna motherly style red jacket
Via @ririgalbadd
RIhanna maternity bomber style
Via @ririgalbadd
Rihanna motherly style with heels
Via @ririgalbadd

Explore more at: Instyle.mx

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker