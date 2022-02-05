Rihanna announces two albums: one that will never see the light and another that will contain the affection of all these people

Finally the day has come: Rihanna has announced the content of its double album. Because, indeed, as has been rumored in recent years, the Barbados is preparing the release of two albums whose material has wanted to make known through their social networks:

The first of two albums will contain a collection of zero songs with the common thread of the “go girl give us nothing”, a movement of which she is an absolute fan, and in which she will explore exquisite genres such as those of silence, nothingness and emptiness. The second of the two albums will contain the affection of all these people, in an exclusive boxset edition that, when opened, will be an experience for the listener. You will suddenly find yourself in a world of sensations similar to the taste of water.

Rihanna He has also set a date for the release of the albums, filling his fans with joy: the albums will never be published in their lives, thus coinciding with the tenth and twentieth of ‘Anti’ and with the celebration of the Golden Anniversary of the release of the remixes of Chew Fu of the era ‘Rated R’. A date that surely the panty designer’s followers already have marked in red on their calendars.

And while it arrives, what they will not be able to calculate is the ovulation calendar of Rihanna. More than anything because she has announced that she is pregnant, which is why we know more details about this pair of albums, and that in the coming months she will have a child with A$AP Rocky. And believe us, it’s the only thing Rihanna will have ASAP.