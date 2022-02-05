Reviews: Review of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), by Joel Coen, with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand (Apple TV +)

As part of the fruitful agreement between the production company A24 and Apple, it premiered at the opening of the New York Film Festival and this company’s big bet for the awards season is the umpteenth and at the same time unique transposition that Joel Coen -already without his brother Ethan – fleshed out from the classic play by William Shakespeare.

The tragedy of Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth, United States/2021). Script and direction: Joel Coen. Cast: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Alex Hassell, Bertie Carvel, Brendan Gleeson, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Miles Anderson, Matt Helm, Moses Ingram, and Kathryn Hunter. Photography: Bruno Delbonnell. Editing: Lucian Johnson and Reginald Jaynes. Music: Carter Burwell. Duration: 105 minutes. Available on Apple TV+ from January 14, 2022.

About 25 films were made based on the tragedy about ambition and power written by William Shakespeare. The questions that arise inevitably and almost automatically would then be how, why and why do one more. The temptation to return to the classics is typical of artists from very different origins and generations, and now it was Joel Coen’s turn for his debut… solo (he co-directed 18 feature films with his brother Ethan).

Shot in a studio in Los Angeles, this Macbeth model Joel Coen emerges as a very interesting hybrid between cinema and theater. It is not the latter because there is a narrative structure and a visual display (the use of CGI is extraordinary for its beauty but above all for its precision) that far exceed the framework of actors reciting on stage, but it is not traditional cinema either because there is something of the imprint, the mysticism, the codes, the conventions and even the artificiality of a work mounted in a theater. Cinema? Teacine? Call it what you want, but the result is in a few passages fascinating and hypnotic.

Denzel Washington has been Joel Coen’s surprising casting choice to play the war hero who becomes first King of Scotland and then a despotic, paranoid, vengeful and bloodthirsty tyrant. Because Macbeth is, in essence, an essay on the madness, degeneration, degradation and betrayals produced by the thirst for absolute power. Something as powerful when it was written at the beginning of the 17th century as it is today when there are plenty of leaders who try to perpetuate themselves in their positions.

And alongside Washington appears an impeccable cast that includes Frances McDormand -the director’s wife in real life- as Lady Macbeth, Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan who precedes a Macbeth determined to take power by any means necessary, Alex Hassell as Ross, Bertie Carvel as Banquo, Corey Hawkins as Macduff, Harry Melling as Malcolm, Miles Anderson as Lennox and a wide range of supporting characters who always find a scene for their expressive brilliance. Prodigious performances that coexist with the formal work on an almost square screen for which the eldest of the Coen brothers had French director of photography Bruno Delbonnel as a luxury partner and composer Carter Burwell as no less an ally.

Invited to a special function in an IMAX theater, some lucky ones were able to enjoy The tragedy of Macbeth in all its splendor and dimension. And, although not even the best home technology can match that immersive experience, it is well worth saving the date of January 14 to immerse yourself at home in this authentic “bardo” of the Bardo.

